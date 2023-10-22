trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2678603
'MS Dhoni In 2011 Said...', Ravi Shastri Decodes Why Losing A Game In League Stage Of Cricket World Cup 2023 Will Help Team India

Led by Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue look well on their way, and as they take on the Black Caps, they will be keen on replicating their performances once again, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top in Dharamshala.

'MS Dhoni In 2011 Said...', Ravi Shastri Decodes Why Losing A Game In League Stage Of Cricket World Cup 2023 Will Help Team India

The Cricket World Cup 2023 is well underway, and with the tournament still in its early stages, there are a couple of teams that have been putting in sensational performances at the prestigious tournament. Namely, New Zealand and hosts India are yet to lose a game at the World Cup. However, both sides are all set to take on each other in game 21 of the tournament at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, and the winning run for one of the teams will finally come to an end. As the game approaches, former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri came forward to highlight a piece of advice from former skipper MS Dhoni.

The Wisdom of Dhoni: 'Sometimes It's Good to Lose'

Shastri revealed that MS Dhoni used to say that losing one game in the group stages of the competition is sometimes better so that the team can prepare themselves as the tournament progresses. "In 2011 India lost one game. And that was a league game to New Zealand, but they went on to win the World Cup. I remember MS Dhoni when he was the captain said once, 'You know, sometimes in the league format (in World Cup), it's good to lose one game, you know, because you know, you don't want to be suddenly caught in a semi-final or final where you want everything and then you get the shivers,'" Shastri revealed on Star Sports.

India's Dominance in ODI World Cup 2023

Speaking of Team India’s recent performances, the side has shown that they mean business in the ODI World Cup 2023. The team has played four games in the tournament so far. Taking on Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, India has managed to win every clash so far.

Rohit Sharma's Men Look to Extend the Streak

Led by Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue look well on their way, and as they take on the Black Caps, they will be keen on replicating their performances once again, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top in Dharamshala. In match 21 of the ODI World Cup 2023, both India and New Zealand will put their unbeaten streaks on the line. The wisdom of MS Dhoni, shared by Ravi Shastri, serves as a reminder that sometimes a loss in the group stage can be a strategic move to ensure a stronger showing in the crucial stages of the tournament.

As the cricketing world watches with bated breath, we will witness if Dhoni's timeless advice continues to hold true in the ever-competitive world of international cricket. With the stakes high, and the legacy of the 2011 World Cup win looming large, the clash between India and New Zealand promises to be a thrilling spectacle, and only time will tell if Dhoni's words prove prophetic once again.

