India vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final live updates

Virat Kohli-led India take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester on Wednesday. The latter reached 211/5 in 46.1 overs before the game was called off due to rain on Tuesday. The clash will continue from this stage.

Here are the live updates from the match:

Team India restricted New Zealand to a score of 211/5 in 46.1 overs on Tuesday before the day's play was called off due to rain in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Old Trafford, Manchester. Skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor have been the highest run-scorers for the Kiwis so far scoring 67 runs in 95 and 85 deliveries, respectively.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal have accounted for a wicket apiece so far. (Read how the India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup semi-final match progressed on July 9)

Lineups:

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.