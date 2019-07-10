close

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

India vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final live updates

India lock horns with New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester on Wednesday. The game is set to continue on Wednesday which is the reserve day following incessant rain on Tuesday. 

India vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final live updates
Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

Virat Kohli-led India take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester on Wednesday. The latter reached 211/5 in 46.1 overs before the game was called off due to rain on Tuesday. The clash will continue from this stage.   

Here are the live updates from the match: 

Team India restricted New Zealand to a score of 211/5 in 46.1 overs on Tuesday before the day's play was called off due to rain in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Old Trafford, Manchester. Skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor have been the highest run-scorers for the Kiwis so far scoring 67 runs in 95 and 85 deliveries, respectively.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal have accounted for a wicket apiece so far. (Read how the India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup semi-final match progressed on July 9)

Lineups:

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah. 

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult. 

