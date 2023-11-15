India Vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 1st Semifinal Match Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND Vs NZ World Cup 2023 Semifinal Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

Hosts India will be up against New Zealand in the first semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma’s side will look improve to 10-0 and enter their fourth ODI World Cup with another win over Kane Williamson’s side.

Indians are the only unbeaten side in the World Cup 2023 and topped the league stages Points Table comfortably. However, India have the scars of losing to New Zealand in the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal match.

“You know, obviously in the back of your mind, you know what has happened in the past. But what has happened in the past is the past. What you can do today, what you can do tomorrow is what, you know, we usually talk about. So, I don't think there’s much debate or much talk about what happened ten years ago or five years ago or the last World Cup as well,” skipper Rohit Sharma said on the eve of the semifinal in Mumbai.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have been one of the most consistent sides in international cricket and have entered their fifth consecutive semifinal. “An interesting journey for sure, from sort of it not being a chance to getting close and it becoming a reality and something to target and certainly feeling really grateful to be here and then to get back and then break my thumb. It’s not funny. No, it was quite frustrating and testing but still feeling that it hadn’t ruled me out so I still was grateful for that and it’s nice to be fitter than perhaps I was yesterday and be sitting here,” Williamson said on Tuesday.

Here are all the details about India vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 1st Semifinal Match in Mumbai HERE…

When is India vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 1st Semifinal Match going to take place?

The India vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 1st Semifinal Match will take place on Wednesday, November 15.

Where is India vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 1st Semifinal Match going to take place?

The India vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 1st Semifinal Match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will India vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 1st Semifinal Match start?

The India vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 1st Semifinal Match will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch India vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 1st Semifinal Match on TV in India?

The India vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 1st Semifinal Match will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 1st Semifinal Match in India For Free?

The India vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 1st Semifinal Match will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch livestreaming on subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.

India vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 1st Semifinal Match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult