Team India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan after almost a year when the two sides face off in the Asia Cup 2022 clash in Dubai on Sunday (August 28). The last time the two sides met, Babar Azam’s Pakistan posted a massive 10-wicket win over Virat Kohli-led India in the T20 World Cup 2021.

This time around, once again the key for Rohit Sharma’s side will be to break the Pakistan opening partnership of skipper Babar and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan early. “They should always be concerned about this top order, but the difference is this is probably one of the least unpredictable. Does that make them the most predictable teams that I can remember for Pakistan? Because I think that they’ve embraced a culture of how they want to play the game and I think it’s worked for them, whereas India I think still searching a little bit,” former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris said on SPORTS18’s daily sports news show ‘Sports over the top’.

“So if you were to just look at the side, they rely so heavily on this man here, Mohammad Rizwan along with Babar Azam, because if they get them off to a start, there’s a lot of power hitting to come. So therefore, they will look to provide the base and then Fakhar Zaman of this world with all that power that left-handed sort of variety as well.

“I think coming in and maybe looking to attack the spinners in particular, I think could work in Pakistan’s favour. So India’s key is to break that opening partnership, make those middle order players for Pakistan do what they don't want to do and that's actually at the back rather than walk out there and hit,” Styris added.

Styris further spoke about the attitude and mindset India should have going into the Asia Cup. “Well, as we know, India has a very strong T20 league as well. I think it’s the ability to come together and play the style and brand of cricket that best suits your players. I thought that was the big trick that India missed at the last T20 World Cup as it took them about two games.

“The two losses they had before they just started to go after the opposition, impose themselves with the talent and skill that they’ve got. I want to see India do that in this Asia Cup. I want them to impose themselves on the other teams and l they’ve got the ability to do that, I think they’ve got the ability to squash everybody, including Pakistan, in this Asia Cup.

“But if they’re going to go into this with this middling attitude of how they want to play the game, then I don’t think it’s going to happen. I think that's where Pakistan have figured things out a little bit more. So yes, they’ve got a great T20 competition, but so does India. I don't think that's going to be a defining moment or factor in this match,” Styris added.

Styris also spoke about the finishing ability of the Pakistan batting order. “Oh 100 per cent. Look let’s be clear – You don’t play at this level if you're not a great player and yes there’s a grey area on what grade it is. But these players are terrific cricketers who all on their day and they’re all young and they're coming through and some of them are a little bit inexperienced.

“You’ve got all those varieties to what their game is at the moment. However, there is plenty of skill there. So, India with their injuries they’ve got at the top and especially the reliability on Bumrah in terms of the ball then you're under a bit more pressure with other players with ball in hand. So, I’d be a little wary of this Pakistan closing ability. Especially if they can get that down to say number 8 in their batting order which allows them to continually play with freedom,” Styris added.