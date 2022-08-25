Former India captain Virat Kohli is on a comeback trail after giving the West Indies and Zimbabwe series a miss and taking a month-long break to rejuvenate. His next assignment will be an explosive Asian Cup 2022 opener between India and Pakistan, which will also be Kohli’s 100th T20I match.

The Indian batter hit the nets at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Wednesday (August 24) for Team India’s first practice session ahead of Asia Cup 2022. Kohli looked in sublime form and attacked the spinners in the Indian side from the word go in the nets.

During the nets, Kohli slog-swept all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for a six over deep mid-wicket. The ball was timed well as it went over the ropes.

Here is the video of Virat Kohli smashing Ravindra Jadeja for six in the nets…

The former India skipper has gone without an international hundred across formats for nearly three years now but he feels that there isn't much scope for course correction. The reason being that he isn’t having any particular technical problem like one he had during England tour of 2014 when he was poking at deliveries on off-stump channel.

“I know where my game stands and you cannot run this far in your international career without having the ability to counter situations and counter conditions and counter different kinds of bowling. So, this for me, is an easier phase to process, but I don't want to put this phase behind me,” Kohli said on Star Sports show ‘Game Plan’.

He then spoke how a pattern of dismissals was detected on that tour and then after technical adjustments scored nearly 600 runs during the tour of 2018. “What happened in England was a pattern, so something that I could work on and something that I had to kind of overcome. Right now, as you rightly mentioned, there is nothing that you can point out saying that the problem is happening here,” Kohli noted.

