NewsCricket
ASIA CUP 2022

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq says LOSING Shaheen Shah Afridi is SETBACK

Pakistan selectors on Monday named young fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain as a replacement for Afridi for the Asia Cup to be held in the UAE. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 08:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq says LOSING Shaheen Shah Afridi is SETBACK

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq on Monday (August 22) said losing injured Shaheen Shah Afridi for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 is a ‘big setback’ but backed his bowling unit to deliver the goods in the continental tournament. Saqlain backed Nassem Shah to perform in the Asia Cup after the right-arm pacer shone bright in the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands in Rotterdram.

“Obviously, losing Shaheen is a big setback to us before the tournament and for the England series because he is someone who has proven himself at the top level and done well against the best batsmen,” Saqlain said.

“It is never easy to replace a player like Shaheen because of his quality but the resources we have are good and we are backing them to deliver for us. Naseem, I see as a star in the making because of the control, aggression, attitude and execution he has displayed in his bowling. He has been very impressive for us,” Saqlain said Naseem, who is yet to make his T20 debut, had helped Pakistan win the last match by nine runs.

“He (Naseem) changed the course of the match and the other bowlers supported him well. His (Afridi’s) injury is unfortunate but we are hoping he recovers soon as we have important cricket coming up.”

Pakistan selectors on Monday named young fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain as a replacement for Afridi for the Asia Cup to be held in the UAE. Saqlain, a former Test off-spinner, said overall Pakistan had a compact bowling attack capable of doing well against all teams. Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India in their first clash on Sunday (August 28).

“We are covered in all bases and though the fast bowlers are not that experienced but they have plenty of confidence and spirit.”

Asked about criticism over team selection issues, Saqlain said: “Performance is something which can happen or not happen but we look at the attitude, hard work in the nets, mental approach and a player’s work ethics before deciding to play him.”

(with PTI inputs)

Live Tv

Asia Cup 2022India vs PakistanShaheen Shah AfridiSaqlain MushtaqMohammad HasnainPakistan cricket team

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Why China upset with India-Taiwan relations?
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains create flood-like situation in many Indian states
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Patna ADM KK Singh merciless beating of youth
DNA Video
DNA: Youths get beaten with sticks on asking for employment in Bihar
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure