The famed top-order would be desperate for a course correction while the bowling attack could be rejigged as India aim for a Sunday encore against Pakistan in an Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash. If the top-order’s powerplay philosophy is a problem, the inexperience of Avesh Khan at the death was no less a worry and the team management may need to revamp the bowling attack against a strong Pakistan side, which is coming into the game after demolishing Hong Kong by more than 150 runs.

“Avesh Khan is a little unwell and hopefully, we will get him for the later matches of the tournament,” head coach Rahul Dravid said on the eve of the match.

With Ravindra Jadeja not available in this game, Axar Patel looks like a straightforward replacement, but the team combination does take a hit in the absence of the Saurashtra all-rounder. In the last game against Pakistan, Dravid promoted Jadeja to number four to keep the left-right combination going in the top six, as Rishabh Pant was dropped from the playing XI.

It remains to be seen if skipper Rohit Sharma and Dravid take the gamble again on Sunday. But it won’t be an exaggeration to say that when it comes to the requirement of having a pure left-hand batter in the top six, only the man from Roorkee can provide the solution.

Team India's Head Coach, Rahul Dravid talks about the process of building a versatile squad that is ready to excel in any situation of the match.

0#INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/X7Q1ZcvqEm — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022

Last Sunday, it was Hardik Pandya’s one-man show that got India over the line in a thrilling final-over finish, and Rohit would expect that the intensity is maintained in this game too. However, the Indian team, despite being a minefield of talent, does have a soft underbelly, and the top-order’s cautious approach in powerplay overs is one of them.

Neither Virat Kohli nor Rohit looked comfortable against the Babar Azam’s Pakistani bowling attack and as the pitch got slower, their problems seemed to have compounded. It was Suryakumar Yadav’s sheer brilliance that saved India from what was turning out to be an embarrassing batting display against minnows Hong Kong, with an out-of- sync KL Rahul playing his slowest ever (36 off 39 balls) innings.

Match Details

When will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will held on Sunday (September 4).

Where will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be played in Dubai.

What time will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match start?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will start at 730 PM IST and the toss will take place at 7pm.

How can I watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match on TV in India?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be live on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.