India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No 9 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND Vs PAK Super 4 Match LIVE In India Online And On TV

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: The rivalry between India and Pakistan will resume again in the Asia Cup 2023 with the second clash between the neighbours within eight days. Hosts Pakistan are set to face arch-rivals India in the Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

The last India vs Pakistan match was washed out due to rain at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on September 2 with not a single ball being bowled in the second innings of the game. Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up four wickets and Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah claimed three wickets each to bowl out India for 266 in spite of 80s by Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya.

The Colombo match is also threatened by rain and as a result the Asian Cricket Council have decided to keep a reserve day for this game on Monday, if the match on Sunday is interrupted by rain. For India, KL Rahul is finally available for selection after undergoing thigh surgery earlier this year while Jasprit Bumrah has also rejoined the squad after the birth of his son last week.

An memorable chapter in the Greatest Rivalry is about to unfold! _



The anticipation & excitement is at an all-time high. _

Will #TeamIndia better arch rivals #Pakistan?



Tune-in to #INDvPAK in #AsiaCupOnStar

Tomorrow | 2 PM | Star Sports Network #Cricket pic.twitter.com/CtjchPTSmD — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 9, 2023

Here are all the details about India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 9 at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in Sri Lanka HERE…

When is India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match going to take place?

The India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will take place on Sunday, September 10.

Where is India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match going to take place?

The India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

What time will India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match start?

The India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will start at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.

Where can I watch India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on TV in India?

The India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match for free in India?

The India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar for mobile subscribers. Fans can also watch livestreaming on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on TV and streaming devices for a subscription fee. The match will not be available on Jio Cinema.

India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Predicted 11

India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer/Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf