India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Predicted Playing 11: Will KL Rahul And Jasprit Bumrah Return To Indian Lineup

India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will resume their rivalry as they face off in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium under the threat of rain on Sunday again against. The last match between India and Pakistan was washed out due to rain at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy with both teams sharing one point each after not a single ball was bowled in the second innings due to rain.

For round two of this thrilling encounter between India and Pakistan, the likes of KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah are available for selection. Bumrah turned out for India in an ODI after almost 11 months in the India vs Pakistan Group A clash but didn’t get a chance to bowl. The Mumbai Indians pacer then flew back to India for the birth of his first son with wife Sanjana Ganesan.

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul is making a comeback from a thigh surgery he underwent after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Rahul was initially named in the Asia Cup 2023 squad but suffered another niggle in his recovery and flew to Sri Lanka only after India qualified for the Super 4 stage in Asia Cup.

In a recent media briefing, India captain Rohit Sharma has hinted that both KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan could potentially play together in the playing 11. But if Rahul comes in for the Super 4 match on Sunday, either Shreyas Iyer or in-form Ishan Kishan could be dropped. Kishan scored his fourth successive ODI fifty – a brilliant 82 against Pakistan in the last match to lift India from 66 for 4.

Bumrah’s return could mean that there will be no place for Mohammed Shami in the line-up. Pakistan have already announced their playing 11 with pace-bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf replacing left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz in the only change from the last India vs Pakistan match. The trio of Pakistan spinners – Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed and Nawaz – had failed to pick up a wicket in the last match.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Predicted Playing 11

India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer/Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf