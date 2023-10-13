India Vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023 Ahmedabad Weather Forecast: Will Rain Cancel IND Vs PAK? Check Here

The biggest game of the ICC Cricket World cup 2023 is here. India take on Pakistan at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad tomorrow, which is October 14. Lakhs of fans from all over the country have landed in Ahmedabad to watch the match between the arch-rivals. It is rarely these days that India and Pakistan meet each other in international cricket due to the sour political relations between the teams. The World Cups and Asia Cups are the only times when we see them go against each other.

India and Pakistan recently played in the Asia Cup, not once, but twice. While the first match was washed out, the second one saw Babar Azam and Co getting a thrashing in hands of the Indians. Pakistan will look to take revenge of that loss by beating India in India. At the same time, India will be looking to continue their winning momentum in the World Cup. Not to forget, Team India have never ever lost a ODI World Cup match to Pakistan. They have a 7-0 lead over the Men in Green in World Cups.

Both India and Pakistan started off their campaign with wins in the first two games of the World Cup. Pakistan beat Netherlands and Sri Lanka while India are coming into this contest after having beaten Australia and Afghanistan.

Ahmedabad Weather Report

Good news for the fans from India and Pakistan and of cricket in general as the 12th match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 to be played between India and Pakistan may not see rain at all. As per Accuweather app, there is zero percentage of rain predicted on October 14 in the city of Ahmedabad. The day-time temperature in Ahmedabad will be around 35 to 40 degrees while it will come down to 26 degrees in the evening. The players will have to be at their fittest best to play in the hot conditions.

Coming to the pitch, it should give something for the bowlers too. Ahmedabad's pitch is known to be a batting paradise but over here, there could be something in the surface for both spinners as well as fast bowlers.

It will be interesting to see what combinations both the sides go with in this big match. Shubman Gill of India is likely to miss out even if he has returned to the nets post the recovery from dengue illness. Indian team management would want him to feel better and get some nets practice before unleashing him vs Bangladesh on October 19.