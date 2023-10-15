Pakistan pace bowling looks very ordinary in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023. They are clearly missing their ace pace Naseem Shah and is showed in the match vs India on Saturday. Pakistan could only dismiss three Indian batters at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The Men in Green looked very listless with both bat and ball. While their batting is a concern, Pakistan's bowling has not delivered the goods so far in this World Cup either. Pakistan could pick just three wickets in the match vs India.

The fact that Shaheen and Co were strength of the Pakistani side, their lack of form makes it a big worry for the management. Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri made a big comment when he was commentating on the India vs Pakistan match. He said that there is a false sense of heroism associated with Shaheen Shah Afridi. Shastri was brutal in his analysis of the Pakistan pacer when he said that he is good with the new ball but he is still no Wasim Akram.

Shaheen gained a status of a modern day great in pace bowling when he dismissed Indian top order in the ICC T20 World Cup 2023. But Shastri feels that Shaheen still has a long way to. "Shaheen Shah Afridi is still not at the level of a Wasim Akram. Shaheen can pick early wickets with the new ball and is a good bowler, no doubt about that. But don't rate him so so highly. Stop saying he is the greatest at the moment. He is not," said Shastri on commentary for India vs Pakistan match.

His comments went viral on the internet as fans recorded the clip and shared extensively on the social media.

Check out Shastri's analysis of Shaheen Afridi below:

Courtesy the win over Pakistan and that too with almost 20 overs and 7 wickets remainig, they have jumped to the top of the points table. New Zealand too have 3 wins in 3 matches like India, but the Men In Blue have a better Net Run Rate (NRR) which has helped them jump to the top. India next face Bangladesh on October 19 in Pune while Pakistan will meet five-time World champions Australia on October 20 in Chennai.