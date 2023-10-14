The stage was set for a cricketing extravaganza as India and Pakistan squared off in the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The highly anticipated clash not only promised thrilling on-field action but also delivered a memorable off-field moment as the two captains, Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam, couldn't help but burst into laughter when Ravi Shastri introduced them in boxing style during the toss.

Ravi Shastri's Boxing Analogy

During the toss, Ravi Shastri, a renowned voice in the world of cricket commentary, decided to add a unique twist to the proceedings. He introduced Rohit Sharma as if he was stepping into the "Blue corner" representing India, and Babar Azam as the representative of Pakistan in the "Green corner." This playful reference to boxing, where fighters are introduced in the blue and red corners, left both captains amused and set the tone for the electrifying contest that was about to unfold.

Rohit Sharma's Decision

After the light-hearted introduction, Rohit Sharma, leading the Indian side, won the toss and chose to field first. This decision was influenced by the anticipated dew factor and the fantastic atmosphere at the stadium. Rohit Sharma expressed the team's commitment to giving their best in every game and emphasized the importance of maintaining a relaxed atmosphere within the squad during a tournament of this magnitude.

Team Lineups

India's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul (w)

Hardik Pandya

Ravindra Jadeja

Shardul Thakur

Kuldeep Yadav

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan's Playing XI:

Abdullah Shafique

Imam-ul-Haq

Babar Azam (c)

Mohammad Rizwan (w)

Saud Shakeel

Iftikhar Ahmed

Shadab Khan

Mohammad Nawaz

Hasan Ali

Shaheen Afridi

Haris Rauf

Unusual Crowds Reaction

The match not only witnessed thrilling cricket but also unexpected reactions from the crowd. As Babar Azam began to speak after the toss, the fans in the stadium started jeering him, much to the surprise of many. This gesture was widely criticized on social media, with prominent journalist Rajdeep Sardesai expressing his disappointment at the crowd's behaviour.

Babar Azam's Response

In the face of the crowd's unexpected reaction, Babar Azam maintained his composure and explained that Pakistan also wanted to bowl first. He emphasized the importance of enjoying the game in the midst of a jam-packed stadium and expressed confidence in his team's form and momentum in the tournament.