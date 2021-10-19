India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021: Ex-PAK cricketer’s BIG statement, says ‘India under pressure so they picked MS Dhoni as mentor’

Former Pakistan cricketer Tanvir Ahmed Team India is under pressure going into the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Also, Ahmed believes Virat Kohli resigning from the captaincy and Team India bringing in MS Dhoni as a mentor are the decisions that have been taken under duress.

Ahmed said that India is a top team but their recent performances haven’t been up to the mark. He further added that most of the players in India’s squads weren’t amongst the top ten performers of the recently concluded IPL 2021.

“On paper, there is no doubt that India is a top team. The way they have played cricket around the world, but you have to look at recent performances. Firstly, I’d like to talk about Virat Kohli. He was under a lot of pressure and he quit T20 captaincy. He said I won’t captain in T20s as my performances have not been great.

“Then, maybe they were under pressure so they are taking MS Dhoni as a mentor. Even if you look at the IPL, the players in India’s squad were not among the top 10 performers. Their spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have not done very well, so of course, there will be pressure,” Ahmed said in a program with ABP News and ARY News.

Ahmed also feels that Pakistan's experience in Dubai gives them the edge over India.

"If you look at Pakistan, they have been playing cricket in Dubai for a long time, they have a good idea of the conditions. On paper, fine, India have a good team, but in T20 cricket, you never know. One player can come and win you the match and go," he said.

Notably, the much-awaited high-octane clash between India and Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup will take place on October 24 in Dubai.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan has a dismal record against India in ICC tournaments with the men in green only winning 3 out of the 17 matches, and all three victories came in Champions Trophy matches.