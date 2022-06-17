Team India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who made his comeback in international cricket against South Africa in the ongoing T20I series, took the social media by storm with his antics on the flight from Visakhapatnam to Rajkot ahead of the 4th T20 match on Friday (June 17). Karthik, who served as an expert pundit with broadcasters Star Sports last year, has made yet another return to Team India on the back of is sensational performances for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022.

In the video posted by Karthik on his Twitter handle, it looked strange at first since the airplane was engulfed in smoke and the players seemed unconcerned. That is when the Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper appeared on the screen, surrounded by applause and cheers, as he made his dramatic entry out of the smoke. He was seen wearing black sunglasses and walking slowly toward the camera with a wide smile on his face.

Karthik captioned the video by saying “Roll no.1 coming out of viva room be like…” and brought a roar of laughter to everyone’s face. Those who have given viva during their school or college days would be able to relate to Karthik. During the tense situation, the student finishing his or her viva would walk back into the classroom in style as he would be relieved of all the stress.

This is especially the case with students who are ranked at the first position in the roll numbers list as they become the first ones to enter the test.

Watch Dinesh Karthik’s video here…

Roll no.1 coming out of viva room be like... pic.twitter.com/fowhrPghBo — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 16, 2022

Karthik has also been named in the Indian squad that will face Ireland on June 26 and June 28 for two T20Is in Dublin. While the ongoing Proteas series has Rishabh Pant as the wicketkeeper, Karthik is likely to keep the wickets for the forthcoming away series.

“I have been dropped so many times and I have always wanted to come back in the Indian team. That has been my biggest tribe. Whether I have played domestic, IPL the urge, the fire in the belly in terms of wanting to come back here is something that I dream of every day. That has kept me going consistently in the last decade or so. I have always found ways to enhance my game and had people around me who really helped in that journey,” Karthik was quoted as saying in video posted on BCCI’s official website.

Not to forget, Karthik was part of India’s 1st T20I which they played and won vs South Africa in 2006. 16 years later, he can be seen playing in the India colours again and again vs South Africa. Speaking on his journey, he said, “I think the cricket has completely changed to what it is was and what it is today. The fact that I have been part of it and seen it grow. It used to be a completely different beast. Representing India means most to me. I am lucky to be here.”