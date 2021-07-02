India vs SL 2021: Hardik Pandya shares throwback video of batting fireworks, Watch

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya went down memory lane during his quarantine in Sri Lanka with the limited-overs side. Hardik earlier shared his photos of teenage days on his Instagram story and then shared a video in which he is hammering hapless bowlers to all corners of the ground. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder is taking the bowlers to the cleaners in the video which he has uploaded on his social media handles.

Hardik is well known for striking the ball cleanly and he is seen hitting some massive sixes in the video. The right-hander is not showing any mercy for the bowlers as he is timing the ball with perfection.

The caption of Pandya’s Tweet read, “From 2011 – Just a kid with a bat and dreams of making it big Smiling face with smiling eyes If I can do it, anyone can”.

Here is the video:

From 2011 - Just a kid with a bat and dreams of making it big If I can do it, anyone can pic.twitter.com/axJhOJqREf — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has come a long way in his career and he has been ticking the right boxes, especially in the limited-overs format. Hardik grabbed his opportunities with both hands and he is India’s first-choice seam bowling all-rounder.

However, the all-rounder hasn’t bowled at full tilt after undergoing back surgery in 2020. The all-rounder from Baroda didn’t bowl a single over in the first phase of IPL 2021 for defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Hardik will be seen in action in the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka. India will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against the Island Nation. The first ODI will take place at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo on 13th July. The Indian team will be led by Shikhar Dhawan and coached by former skipper Rahul Dravid.