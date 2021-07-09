India vs SL 2021: India did great job in appointing Rahul Dravid as U-19 coach, feels Aravinda de Silva

Former India captain and now coach Rahul Dravid would be expected to replicate the good work he did with the India ‘A’ and U-19 teams – when a second-string Team India takes on Sri Lanka in a white-ball series beginning on July 13. Dravid, who is set for his first assignment with the senior team, would hope India gets off to a winning start. Ahead of the series, former Sri Lankan legend Aravinda De Silva lavished praise on Dravid. He reckoned it is good to have your hero as your coach.

“The U-19 stage is where the foundation is. And if you lay the foundation right, it becomes so much easier to progress from thereon because that’s where I feel you’ll be able to learn about the necessary discipline, knowledge and strategy and related matters,” De Silva was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

Hailing Dravid for doing a good job with the U-19 team, De Silva also revealed that has been trying to convince Mahela Jayawardena to do the same for the Lankan U-19 side. The 1996 World Cup winner also stated his efforts to convince Jayawardena have not been successful thus far.

“When Rahul was appointed as the U-19 coach, I felt India did a great job. I’ve been trying to convince Mahela to take charge of our U-19 team for a long time, but I was not so successful in doing so,” he added.

Sri Lanka and India will square off in three ODIs and three T20Is, beginning July 13. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named vice-captain, Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team which will be coached by former India skipper and NCA head Rahul Dravid.

Reacting to Arjuna Ranatunga's comment of calling India's white-ball squad as ‘second-string’, De Silva said: “I personally think any side who would come and make a change and play exciting cricket and India as you know, they have enormous talent. There is no way you can call any side a second string. If you look at the current way of handling players, there is a rotational basis all over the world, and players being in the bubble has become very challenging, it is not easy.”