India vs SL 2021

India vs SL 2021: Manish Pandey stakes claim with 63 in first intra-squad game

Shikhar Dhawan's side managed to put up a score in excess of 150. Batsman Manish Pandey was the top-scorer with 63 to his name and was applauded by his teammates on return to the dug-out.

Manish Pandey en route to scoring a fifty in an India intra-squad game in Colombo. (Photo: SLC)

The Indian team, touring Sri Lanka for the limited-overs series, played an intra-squad T20 match here on Monday (July 5) with Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s team beating Shikhar Dhawan’s side. While the team led by Bhuvneshwar took field in practice kit, the one led by Dhawan played in the official uniform of India limited-overs teams. “High Energy, A productive day in the field for #TeamIndia during their T20 intra-squad game in Colombo,” said a tweet from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Dhawan’s side won the toss and elected to bat. It managed to put up a score in excess of 150. Batsman Manish Pandey was the top-scorer with 63 to his name and was applauded by his teammates on return to the dug-out.

Bhuvi’s team, however, managed to chase down the total with Suryakumar Yadav getting a half-century. Openers Devdutt Padikkal and Prithvi Shaw added 60 runs for the first wicket. Interestingly, after the coaching staff realised that Bhuvi’s team had reached the target with ease, they revised the target and set them 40 runs in four overs.

Paras Mhambrey, who is part of the coaching staff, said, “We are happy with the intensity and effort. We ticked the boxes.”

There were no scores given as Mhambrey summed it up in a brief video tweeted by BCCI. India will start their campaign in Sri Lanka with the first ODI in July 23.

(with IANS inputs)

