Umran Malik manages to make headlines even when he is not playing. The young pacer from Jammu came to limelight in IPL 2022 for his sheer pace. The right-arm pacer started clocking over 150 kph regularly while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. With 22 wickets from 14 games, he made a mark for himself and his story became viral all over India. He is a son of a fruit seller, comes from a humble background and all of this added to this brilliant underdog story from Jammu. The likes of Harbhajan Singh and Aakash Chopra as well as BCCI president felt he should play for India soon and he received a national call-up soon for the India vs South Africa T20 series. Will he get a game in he 5-match series is something we will see in the days to come. However, the 22-year-old is continuing to impress the management in the nets.

He recently bowled to Indian captain Rishabh Pant in the nets and one of the deliveries was so fast that it broke his bat. Umran stood there and watched Pant as he took a look at the toe end of the bat. Bats are precious for batters and Pant has got a signal already that he should not bring his favourite bats to the nets as Umran may end up destroying it.

One of the biggest reasons why Malik started bowling fast was his mother, who would push him to play hard and bowl fast. Despite the complaints of the neighbours when their glass windoes were broken, Malik's mother would not stop him from playing. Malik started bowling with a plastic ball at home and broke many a glass windowns. He would get scolded but all his mother would tell him is to 'khel, tod', meaning play and break.