India captain Suryakumar Yadav achieved a new feat in T20Is on Tuesday. In the 2nd T20I vs South Africa at Gqeberha, the Indian batter smashed 56 off just 36 balls. His innings included 5 fours and 3 sixes respectively as SKY played with a strike rate of 155.56. His fifty was crucial in taking India to a total of 180 at the end of the innings. The Men in Blue lost the rain-curtailed match but Surya finished with a new record to his name. In completing a huge batting milestone, he has now come at par with Virat Kohli.

Suryakumar Yadav completed 2,000 T20I runs on his way to 56 vs South Africa. He reached the career landmark in only 56 innings. Kohli had achieved the 2000th T20I runs in the same time. KL Rahul is another Indian who has more than 2000 runs in this format and he completed it in 58 innings. Rohit Sharma is third-fastest Indian to the landmark, reaching it in 77 innings.

The fastest men to reach the milestone of 2,000 T20I runs are Pakistan's Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. They both took 52 innings to complete these many runs in T20Is.

Coming back to Surya, he has become a T20 beast. He may have struggled in other formats internationally, but in T20Is, he has consistently done well for the Men in Blue. The India captain, however, was upset with the loss to Proteas Men in the second match. He spoke of the aggressive brand of cricket that his team wants to play going forward and saw the defeat as a lesson for the team going ahead.

Another standout performer for India in the 2nd T20 was Rinku Singh, who hit his maiden T20I fifty in the game. He finished with an unbeaten 68 in quick time and paved the way for a good Indian total on the board. However, it did not turn out to be enough in the end. India were not helped by rain either as it shortened the match and the chasing side, in this case SA, were helped by it.

The third and last T20I is on December 14. India play that match vs South Africa at the iconic The Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg. They will aim to win that game and level the series.