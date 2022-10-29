South African pace legend Dale Steyn said that Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada can help their country win the ICC T20 World Cup. Steyn named his dream fast-bowling attack by picking his top five favourite pacers who are currently performing well in the World Cup. A lethal quick in his prime, he produced one of the finest moments in tournament history by defending seven runs in the final over against New Zealand in 2014. Now as a commentator, the now-retired player is keeping a close eye on the action during this year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

"Rabada is the leader of the South African attack. I am hoping South Africa can go on and win this World Cup and him doubling up with Anrich Nortje as my other fast bowler from South Africa, I think the two of them in combination are just fantastic," Steyn was quoted as saying as per ICC. "They have got great pace, they have got good skill, especially in Australia, Rabada seems to be up a level whenever he gets to Australia, so I am looking for that competitive streak to come out of him, and the two of them can go on and help South Africa to win this World Cup," he added. Next on the list is English pacer Mark Wood, who Steyn termed as his "favourite from England".

"I saw him the other night and he said to me he is going to bowl well. I think he is the first fast bowler to bowl all 24 balls in his spell of four overs over 140 kilometres an hour. He did not look to bowl one slower ball, he is just absolutely fantastic. He wants to rush batters, bowls a great yorker and a fantastic bouncer, and I think if England are going to go all the way, Mark Wood's going to take them there," he added. Regarding the next entry, Mitchell Starc from Australia, Steyn said, "He is just a fantastic fast bowler. He is well experienced here in Australia, has won the World Cup a couple of times - a 50-over World Cup as well as a T20 World Cup with Australia."

"Heaps of experience again, another big wicket-taker, left-arm, something different, he scares the batters with sheer pace and just through exceptional experience over the years and World Cup-winning medals, he knows how to win tournaments," he added. Pakistan pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi was the pace legend's final pick, saying that he is vital for his side's chances of making it to the semifinals.

"We saw him in the previous T20 World Cup and he was just absolutely amazing. He has great skill, does look to swing it back to the right-handers and has got good skill when it comes to the slower ball, a very fast bouncer and again, another guy that Pakistan are going to rely on if they want to beat South Africa to make it through to the semi-finals," he said.