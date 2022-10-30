Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir on Sunday lavished praises on star batter Suryakumar Yadav for his gutsy innings against South Africa in their ICC T20 World Cup match in Perth. It was Suryakumar Yadav's half-century which gave India a fighting total of 133/9 against South Africa.“I have not seen a better T20 innings than this,” Gambhir said. “This is probably the best T20 innings by an Indian. The wickets had fallen, and on this pitch to do this is something,” Gautam Gambhir said on Star Sports. The batter is going through an incredible run of form this year. In the 2022 calendar year, Suryakumar scored 935 runs in 26 matches across 26 innings at a brilliant average of 42.50. He has scored a century and eight half-centuries this year, with the best score of 117, which came against England. He is also the highest run-scorer in the format this year.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Gambhir's claim -

Gautam Gambhir calls Suryakumar Yadav's knock best T20 innings by an Indian



Virat Kohli be like pic.twitter.com/P7g9xK7JlU — Akash Kharade (@cricaakash) October 30, 2022

Gambhir can't do commentary without comparing everything with Virat just to discredit him — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) October 30, 2022

Dear Gambhir, you can appreciate SKY without taunting VK. Just saying! #INDvsSA #T20WorldCup — Dipika Upadhyay (@DipikaUpadhyay3) October 30, 2022

Gambhir 83 times - Runs to bahut player banate hain, century to bahut players marte hain Magar surya alag hai



Kitna saduu hai yar ye — Nawab Faraz Farooqui (@60nOtOutOn24) October 30, 2022

1 like = 1 Slap to Gambhir face. Biggest mc imo. @GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/CgW6rOUkOC — Virat Singh (@virat__1817) October 28, 2022

Gautam Gambhir leaves no chance to degrade Virat Kohli, his commentary is abhorrent. He is comparing Virat's Six against Haris Rauf to SKY's straight slap boundary against Rabada.

Bhai itni jalan kyu? Itni insecurity kis liye? Kohli se itni problem kyu?@GautamGambhir — Aniket Jaiswal (@aniketjazz) October 30, 2022

Unreal obsession and jealously of gambhir against kohli_ — S.S____ (@S_S_crickfam) October 30, 2022

Gambhir's praise of sky also feels like a sly on Kohli. _ October 30, 2022

Gautam Gambhir: "From a situation being 49/5, Surya scored 68. The best T20 innings by an Indian batter I have watched."#INDvSA #T20WorldCup___ #INDvsSA — Cricket.com (@weRcricket) October 30, 2022

Dhoni's 91 >>>>> Gautam Gambhir statpadded 97

Kohli's 82 runs innings >>>>> Gautam Gambhir's career@GautamGambhir take my L and FO — Aarav (@sigma__male_) October 30, 2022

Gambhir during commentry trying to prove how SKY's this inning is better than Virat Kohli's inning against Pakistan #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/IIUuKiZfsO — Ankit Pathak __ (@ankit_acerbic) October 30, 2022

Pic 1:- Gautam Gambhir when Rohit sharma or others plays a good shot

Pic2:- Gautam Gambhir When Virat kohli plays a good shot #INDvSA #INDvsSA #KLRahul #RohitSharma #hooda pic.twitter.com/6i2i0Jlejc October 30, 2022

“See, I have a reason behind it. The reason is that you don’t fiddle with someone’s form, just because you want someone else to get back in form. He was unbelievable in England when everyone struggled. He was brilliant in the West Indies as well. He’s 30 as well. He is not like 21, 22″He doesn’t have a lot of time on his hands. Make him bat at No.3, make the most of his form and Virat Kohli, he has got so much experience, he can still come and bat at No.4, depending on the situation as well. I personally feel that Surya should be batting at No.3 from here on till the World Cup and see how the results is going to be," Gambhir added.

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first and put up 133/9 in their 20 overs. It was Suryakumar who struck over half of India's runs as big players like KL Rahul (9), skipper Rohit Sharma (15) and Virat Kohli (12) struggled against pace in powerplay. Except for Suryakumar, Rohit and Virat, none of the batters could touch double digits. Pacers Lungi Ngidi (4/29) and Wayne Parnell (3/15) were the best bowlers for Proteas. Anrich Nortje also got a wicket. South African innings is in progress.