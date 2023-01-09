India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: BIG doubt over skipper Rohit Sharma, faces fitness TEST ahead of comeback

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has had a year to forget in 2022. In a year plagued by injuries, Rohit just managed to play 39 out of the 68 games that Team India played throughout the year. His side failed to defend the Asia Cup title and then crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2022 in the semifinal stage.

The year ended on another sour note as skipper Rohit fractured his finger in the second ODI as India lost the ODI series to Bangladesh 2-1. Vice-captain KL Rahul had to take over the reigns of the side with Rohit ruled out of the Test series followed by the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka last week.

Now, Rohit is set to make a comeback into the side with the three-match ODI series against Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka set to get underway on Tuesday (January 10) in Guwahati. Ahead of his return to the side, Rohit will have to undergo a fitness test to prove that he has sufficiently recovered to return to the rigours of international cricket.

Former India captain Kapil Dev also raised doubts over the fitness of Rohit with the 50-over World Cup set to take place in India later this year.

“There’s no shortcoming in Rohit Sharma. He has everything but I personally think, there is a huge question mark over his fitness. Is he fit enough? Because a captain should be someone who motivates the other players to get fitter, the teammates should feel proud of their captain,” Kapil Dev was quoted as saying on ABP News.

“I can say with surety that there is a huge doubt over Rohit’s fitness. There has been a lot of criticism that he hasn’t scored that many runs since he has become captain, I kind of agree with it but I don’t think there is any issue with his cricketing skills. He is a very successful cricketer. If he gets fitter, the entire team will rally around him,” he added.

Half-day holiday in Guwahati on Tuesday for first ODI

The Assam government announced a half-day holiday in Kamrup Metropolitan district on Tuesday in view of the India-Sri Lanka ODI match in Guwahati. All state government offices and educational institutions in the district will be closed at 1 pm, according to a notification issued on Sunday.

“The governor of Assam is pleased to declare half day local holiday on 10th January, 2023 within the Kamrup (Metro) district on the occasion of ODI match between India and Sri Lanka to be held on 10/01/2023 at Barsapara ACA Cricket Stadium, Guwahati,” it said.

Guwahati, which forms the Kamrup Metropolitan district, will host the first game of the three-match ODI series between the two countries. India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have already reached the city for the match. Other members of the Indian team and the Sri Lankan team are scheduled to arrive late on Sunday. The two teams will practice at the stadium on Monday.

(with PTI inputs)