India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs SL 1st ODI match online and on TV?

After a 2-1 T20I series win against Sri Lanka, India are all set to turn their focus towards ODIs against the Dasun Shanaka-led side, with the series kickstarting from ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday (January 10). With the series all set to mark the start of a crucial year as the ODI World Cup will be held in India in October-November, the hosts` have been hit hard by a late pull-out of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as a precautionary measure, thus extending his delay into playing competitive cricket since suffering a reoccurrence of back injury in September 2022, which also saw him miss Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

At the same time, there is some cheer for India as captain Rohit Sharma is back to lead the side since he sustained a left thumb injury during the ODI series in Bangladesh in December 2022. Alongside him, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are expected to slot back into the playing eleven in Guwahati after not being a part of the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

With Rohit set to open and Kohli at number three, India need to see how they fit in Iyer, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. Kishan played a sensational career-best 210 against Bangladesh in Chattogram, while Gill showed he can be a solid opening option through his performances in the format in 2022.

Iyer, on the other hand, was the key figure in India’s middle order for ODIs in 2022. Moreover, the maverick Suryakumar Yadav is there in the squad too, itching to carry his T20I form into ODIs and get a spot in the Indian scheme of things for the ODI World Cup 2023.

With the ball, veteran quick Mohammed Shami’s return will be good for India and can pair up with Mohammed Siraj, and either Arshdeep Singh or Umran Malik. It remains to be seen how India use up Hardik Pandya’s overs in the format apart from seeing how Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal fare in the spin department.

Here’s everything you need to know about India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match:

When will the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will start on January 10, Tuesday.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will be hosted in ACA Stadium, Guwahati.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will begin at 1.30 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will be televised on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match Predicted 11

India: Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha