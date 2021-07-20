India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan’s side to chase again after losing the toss, stick with same playing XI

Sri Lanka skipper and all-rounder Dasun Shanaka won the toss again and chose to bat first in the second ODI against India at Colombo on Tuesday (July 20). Shikhar Dhawan’s side posted a comprehensive seven-wicket win with 80 balls to spare chasing 263 to win and chose to go with the same playing XI as the last game. The hosts made one change in their playing XI from the first match, bringing in Kasun Rajitha in place of all-rounder Isuru Udana.

India had two debutants – Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav in the first ODI, with both batsmen coming up with impressive knocks. Kishan scored a whirlwind fifty which was the second-fastest fifty on debut after India’s Krunal Pandya, while Yadav remained unbeaten on 31 off 20 balls to finish off the game. Skipper Dhawan also looked impressed during his unbeaten 86-run knock, on course of which he completed 6,000 runs in ODIs.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav said he’s enjoying the experience completely.

“I enjoyed it (the debut) completely. I’ve been doing the same thing for the last two years, and just looked to bat like how I do in the nets. I think the passion for this game kept me going. My dad kept telling me to stay patient and that the opportunity would come. It was emotional to receive that cap, but disappointed that the family wasn’t here because of the COVID-19 situation,” Yadav said ahead of the second ODI.

The Mumbai Indians batsman is happy to bat in any position for the team although he prefers to bat at No. 3 in the T20 format.

“I have been bowling as well, and am ready if the captain asks me to. I have batted at every batting position possible, and I have been playing at number three in T20s. But I am ready to bat wherever the team management wants me to. The atmosphere around the team has been fantastic and I would just like to carry the form through,” he said.

On a possible tattoo to commemorate his ODI debut, Yadav said, “There is some space on my arm and a tattoo I would like to have once I get back home.”

Playing XI: Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha and Lakshan Sandakan

India: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal