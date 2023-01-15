India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch India vs SL 3rd ODI match online and on TV?

Team India will take on Sri Lanka in the third and last ODI of the series on January 15, Sunday, with an aim to make a clean sweep on the islanders. India have already sealed the series 2-0 by winning the first two ODIs in Guwahati and Kolkata respectively. The third ODI is to be played at the beautifuly Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team has displayed a good show so far. They might look to make some changes in the playing 11, giving chance to the bench. We might see the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Arshdeep Singh get a game today.

India's next challenge starts quickly with the New Zealand ODI series at home on January 18 so they will be looking to have some momentum going into that tough series.

On the other hand, Sri Lankans who have played well on this tour will be eyeing a good finish. They might have lost the chance to win the series but they still have the opportunity to win an ODI against mighty Indians. Dasun Shanaka has led the side well. He has performed with the bat and has made important decisions. Sri Lanka has been unfortunate with the injuries too. They don't have a star-studded side but Lankans definitely know how to pack a punch.

This is a World Cup year and ever win in this format will help Lankans get a hang of who their best players are leading to the big-ticket event later this year in India.

Know all about the details of live streaming and live telecast of the third and last ODI to be played between India and Sri Lanka today on January 15:

When is the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka?

The 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played on 15 January, Sunday.

Where will the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The 3rd ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will be played in Thiruvananthapuram.

When will the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka start?

The 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will start at 1:30 pm IST, with the toss of the match at 1 pm IST.

Where can I watch the live broadcast of the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka?

You can watch the 3rd ODI match between India and Sri Lanka on Star Sports Network channels in different languages.

India vs Sri Lanka ODI series squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Nuwanidu Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana