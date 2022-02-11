हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs West Indies 2022

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs WI Live in India

India and West Indies will face off in third ODI in Ahmedabad on Friday (February 11). Team India will look to whitewash the visitors in the ODI series after leading the series 2-0.

Rohit Sharma's Team India will look to whitewash West Indies in the three-match ODI series. (Photo: ANI)

After having gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series, Rohit Sharma-led Team India would look to win the final ODI to register a series clean sweep. India and West Indies will lock horns in the third and final ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday (February 11). Heading into the final game, all eyes would be on Virat Kohli’s form.

So far in the series, Virat has been below-par as he recorded scores of 8 and 18 and the wait for century number 71 is growing day by day. The batter needs to stay true to his instincts as in the ongoing series, the batter has looked to be in a rush.

This has never been the case with Virat but probably lack of a big score is now getting to the former skipper as well. A good talk with head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit might just be the need of the hour for Virat as the Men-in-Blue definitely need their star batter at his best.

In the second ODI, India promoted Rishabh Pant as an opener, the move might not have worked, but it is a positive sign as the team finally showed an aggressive mindset. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav were impressed with the bat but the overall score remained below-par as Men in Blue posted just 237 on the board.

When and at what time will the 3rd ODI match between India vs West Indies start?

The 3rd ODI between India vs West Indies begins on February 11 at 1.30 PM IST.

Where will the 3rd ODI match between India vs West Indies take place?

The 3rd ODI match between India vs West Indies will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Which channel will telecast the 3rd ODI match between India vs West Indies in India?

The 2nd ODI match between India vs West Indies will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Hindi.

How to watch the live streaming of the 3rd ODI match between India vs West Indies in India?

The 3rd ODI match between India vs West Indies will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Shahrukh Khan.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicolas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr

