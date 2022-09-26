Deepti Sharma, India women's team cricketer has revealed why she ran out England women player Charlie Dean. As the 3rd and final ODI of the series was going right down to wire, Deepti confirmed that she warned Dean a couple of times for leaving the crease and even informed the umpire about it. However, Charlie who scored an impressive knock of 40 in a critical situation for her team got out 'legally' and India won the match which was also legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami's farewell game. India won the contest by 16 runs when Charlie Dean got runout from the non-striker end as it was England's last wicket.

On her return to India, Deepti said, "It was a part of our plan because she was regularly (backing up). We had already warned her and we just followed the rules." (Monty Panesar shares MS Dhoni's video for Deepti Sharma's Mankad incident - check HERE)

"Every team wants to win and we wanted to give her (Jhulan Goswami) a good farewell by winning. Whatever we could do as a team we did. We informed the umpires but she (Dean) still did it so we can’t do anything," she added.

Checkout the video below...

After Deepti's runout, Dean had an emotional breakdown walking back to the pavilion and the 'Mankad' debate fumed on social media, mainly with England cricketers starting the debate.

After the controversy, Marylebone Cricket CLub (MCC), who are the custodians of cricket laws released a statement clearing up all the debate of whether it was right or wrong.

"MCC this year announced amendments to the laws of cricket to move being run out at the non-striker’s end, from law 41 unfair play, to law 38 run out," the statement started.

"This was done to clarify this matter and to place an onus on batters to ensure that they do not leave the crease at the non-striker’s end, prior to a bowler releasing the ball."

"The Law is clear, as it needs to be for all umpires to be able to easily interpret throughout all levels of the game and at all moments in the game."