Monty Panesar shares MS Dhoni's video for Deepti Sharma's Mankad incident - check HERE

Charlie Dean's runout by Deepti Sharma in the 3rd and final ODI of the India Women vs England Women series at Lord's has created a massive blunder on social media. While some cricketers opine that the runout was not in favour of the 'spirit of cricker', others including Ravichandran Ashwin and Virender Sehwag suggest that the Indian bowler did the right thing. As per the recent changes in the ICC rulebook, 'mankading' was moved from 'unfair play' to 'run-out' category, which means that there was nothing illegal or unfair in Dean's dismissal. However, former England international Monty Panesar also had his opinion on the ongoing debate and he shared his thoughts with a video of MS Dhoni.

Panesar shared a video of MS Dhoni when he kept his bat within the crease while the bowler (Krunal Pandya) was trying to catch him off-guard. Panesar's tweet came out after numerous England cricketers like James Anderson, Stuart Broad and more came out in criticism of Deepti's decision to runout Dean.

"This is how you back up. Keep your bat in the crease #mankading," wrote Panesar on Twitter.

This is how you back up. Keep your bat in the crease. #mankading https://t.co/1iqq6AijIj September 25, 2022

"Running out of the non-striker: The Playing Conditions follow the Laws in moving this method of effecting a Run out from the ‘Unfair Play’ section to the ‘Run out’ section," read the ICC release.

