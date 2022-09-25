NewsCricket
Monty Panesar shares MS Dhoni's video for Deepti Sharma's Mankad incident

Monty Panesar shares vintage video of MS Dhoni amid Deepti Sharma's mankad runout of Charlie Dean, check below

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 07:28 PM IST

Monty Panesar shares MS Dhoni's video for Deepti Sharma's Mankad incident - check HERE

Charlie Dean's runout by Deepti Sharma in the 3rd and final ODI of the India Women vs England Women series at Lord's has created a massive blunder on social media. While some cricketers opine that the runout was not in favour of the 'spirit of cricker', others including Ravichandran Ashwin and Virender Sehwag suggest that the Indian bowler did the right thing. As per the recent changes in the ICC rulebook, 'mankading' was moved from 'unfair play' to 'run-out' category, which means that there was nothing illegal or unfair in Dean's dismissal. However, former England international Monty Panesar also had his opinion on the ongoing debate and he shared his thoughts with a video of MS Dhoni.

Panesar shared a video of MS Dhoni when he kept his bat within the crease while the bowler (Krunal Pandya) was trying to catch him off-guard. Panesar's tweet came out after numerous England cricketers like James Anderson, Stuart Broad and more came out in criticism of Deepti's decision to runout Dean.

"This is how you back up. Keep your bat in the crease #mankading," wrote Panesar on Twitter. 

Checkout the video here...

"Running out of the non-striker: The Playing Conditions follow the Laws in moving this method of effecting a Run out from the ‘Unfair Play’ section to the ‘Run out’ section," read the ICC release.

Coming to Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings captain sent his fans into a tizzy when yesterday on September 24 (Saturday), he posted a creative on his Facebook and said that he will be going live on his page to announce a big news tomorrow on September 25 (Sunday). His fans, especially from Chennai, thought the great man is calling it quits from all forms of the game. That meant Dhoni was going to stop playing the only tournament he takes part in, which is the Indian Premier League. The CSK captain has won 4 titles for his franchise since 2008. But thankfully, Dhoni has stumped everyone again. He did not announce his retirement but launched a biscuit in a LIVE event.

