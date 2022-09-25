'I thought you will ask...': Harmanpreet Kaur's epic reply to commentator on Deepti Sharma's run out wins internet - WATCH

Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur backed her player Deepti Sharma for effecting a brilliant, smart run-out in the 3rd IND vs AUS ODI on Saturday (September 24) at Lord's in London. That helped India get the last England wicket to help make the 3-0 clean sweep on the English soil for the first time. Deepti, while bowling the 44th over of the chase, saw batter Charlotte Dean back up too far before the delivery was bowled and she stopped midway into her stride to dislodge the bails. The third umpire ruled it out and India won the match.

In MCC Laws of Cricket, which ICC too has adopted, running out the non striker is a legitimate dismissal. However, it was also called 'unfair play' in the books too. But it is to be noted that from October 1, the run out dismissal will be removed from 'Unfair Play' section.

"Running out of the non-striker: The Playing Conditions follow the Laws in moving this method of effecting a Run out from the ‘Unfair Play’ section to the ‘Run out’ section," read the ICC release.

What Deepti did was quite fair and India did not win th match by 'unfair' means as reflected in the broadcast of Sky Sports as well as opinions of former England cricketers Nasser Hussain, James Anderson and Stuart Broad. There was a war of words between England and Indian cricketers over the run out, marked as 'controversial' by a section of Engand media.

After the match, the Sky Sports commentator posed the question on the run out to Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur. She asked her: "What do you have to say about that last dismissal (Deepti Sharma run-out of Charlotte Dean)?". Harmanpreet tried to avoid this question before the commentator replied that she is avoiding the question of the run out.

Harmanpreet then did not hold back and gave a befitting reply: "To be honest, I thought you will ask about all the 10 wickets which was not easy to take as well [on being probed about the last wicket]. It's part of the game I don't think we have done something new. It shows your awareness, what batters are doing. I will back my players, she hasn't done something outside the rules. At the end of the day a win is a win and we will take that."

