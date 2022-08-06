Indian women's cricket team sit on the cusp of history as they take on England women's cricket team in the first semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games 2022 to be played at Edgbastion cricket ground in Birmingham on Saturday (August 6). If Harmanpreet Kaur's side wins today, they will book their spot in the final, at the same time assuring a silver medal in the competition. The Women in Blue have marched into the semi-finals courtesy two back-to-back wins over Pakistan and Barbados. India started off their campaign on the wrong foot, losing to Australia by 3 wickets in a closely-fought contest. Then they beat arch-rivals Pakistan and Barbados easily in the next two group matches.

Now, England await them in the semi-final. Mind you, England are unbeaten in the tournament as they have won all 3 games in the competition so far. They have beaten goo teams like Sri Lanka, South Africa and New Zealand to reach semi-finals. The home team will be without their captain Heather Knight as she has been ruled out of the competition due to a hip injury. However, England still remain a potent threat and they, of course, will enjoy the home advantage.

India will bank on the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, the seniors in the side. While they can also take heart from the fact that batter Jemimah Rodrigues and pacer Renuka Thakur are in red hot form. If India win today, it will be the first-time ever in the history of women's crickey in the country that they will win a medal in Commonwealth Games. Needless to say, the women will be giving their everything in today's contest.

Match Details

When will the India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal match be played?

The India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal match will be played on Saturday (August 6).

Where will the India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal match be played?

The India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time will the India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal match start?

The India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal match will start at 330 PM IST.

How can I watch India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal match?

The India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal match will be available on DD Sports channel and Sony Six Network in India.

How can I follow the live streaming of the India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal match?

The India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal match will be streamed live on SonyLiv website and app.