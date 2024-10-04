The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is off to a thrilling start, and all eyes are now on the highly anticipated clash between India Women (IND-W) and New Zealand Women (NZ-W). Set to take place on Friday, October 4, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, this match marks the beginning of both teams' campaigns in the prestigious tournament. With both sides eager to make a statement, fans can expect an exciting contest filled with drama, standout performances, and intense cricket action.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant: All About His Love Story With Model Girlfriend Isha Negi - In Pics

India Looking for Redemption

India, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, enters this edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup with a clear goal: to redeem themselves after falling short in previous campaigns. In 2020, the Women in Blue made it to the final but were comprehensively beaten by a dominant Australian team. Despite that heartache, the team has shown resilience and determination to improve, making them a formidable force in this tournament.

The blend of youth and experience in India’s squad offers a well-rounded team. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma will be pivotal at the top of the order, tasked with giving India solid starts. The middle order, anchored by Harmanpreet and Jemimah Rodrigues, provides stability, while wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh and all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar will look to add quick runs in the death overs. The spin-friendly conditions in Dubai should favor India’s spin trio—Deepti Sharma, Asha Sobhana, and Radha Yadav—who will be key in exploiting the sluggish pitch.

New Zealand’s Quest for a Comeback

New Zealand, captained by Sophie Devine, has experienced a dip in form in recent times, particularly in the T20 format. The White Ferns have failed to make the knockout stages of the World Cup in recent editions, but they are eager to change their fortunes in 2024. Suzie Bates, one of the most experienced players in the team, will play a crucial role at the top of the order, alongside Amelia Kerr, who has been in fantastic form with both bat and ball.

The Kiwis' bowling attack, led by Lea Tahuhu and Leigh Kasperek, will be tested in Dubai’s conditions, where spin often plays a more significant role than pace. However, New Zealand’s spinners, particularly Kerr, who has been their highest wicket-taker this year, will need to step up to challenge India’s batting lineup. With an experienced squad and a wealth of talent, New Zealand will be eager to kickstart their campaign with a win and erase the memories of their recent T20 struggles.

Head-to-Head and Recent Form

The historical record between these two teams tilts in favor of New Zealand, who have won nine of the 13 T20Is played against India. However, India did secure a crucial victory in their last meeting, which will give them confidence heading into this fixture. Both teams have enjoyed mixed results in their warm-up matches, with India securing wins against the West Indies and South Africa, while New Zealand defeated South Africa before falling to England.

Players to Watch

For India, Smriti Mandhana is undoubtedly one to watch. Known for her ability to dominate the powerplay, Mandhana’s role at the top will be critical in giving India the momentum they need. Harmanpreet Kaur’s leadership and experience in the middle order will also be vital as she looks to guide her team deep into the tournament.

New Zealand’s Sophie Devine, one of the most dangerous all-rounders in the world, will be key for her side. If Devine can fire with both bat and ball, New Zealand will have a strong chance to upset India. Suzie Bates, a veteran of the game, is another player whose experience could swing the match in the White Ferns’ favor.

Conditions and Pitch Report

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has historically favored spinners, and both teams boast world-class spin attacks. With an average first innings score of just 90 in T20Is, fans could be in for a low-scoring battle. Teams winning the toss might prefer to bowl first, allowing them to assess the conditions before chasing.

Dream11 Predictions

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Amelia Kerr

Batters: Sophie Devine, Shafali Varma, Smriti Mandhana,

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Suzie Bates

Bowler: Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu

Probable XIs

India Women (IND-W) Probable XI:

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Shreyanka Patil

New Zealand Women (NZ-W) Probable XI:

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Jess Kerr, Fran Jonas, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson, Lea Tahuhu