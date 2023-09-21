The excitement is palpable as India and Pakistan's women's cricket teams have stormed into the semifinals of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. While their quarter-final matches were marred by rain, both teams advanced to the semis due to their higher seeding. In this article, we'll delve into the thrilling journey of these teams and what lies ahead in the semi-final clash.

India's women team qualifies for the Semi Finals in Asian Games....!!! __ pic.twitter.com/nVjEnpUnpz — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 21, 2023

India's Dominance in Rain-Shortened Quarter-Final

In a rain-hit quarter-final clash against Malaysia, India showcased their prowess in a reduced 15-over match. Shafali Verma's explosive 67 off 39 balls and Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten 47 off 29 propelled India to a formidable total of 173/2. The rain interrupted Malaysia's chase after just two balls, sealing India's place in the semis.

Powerful Performance

Smriti Mandhana's elegance and Shafali's aggression set the tone for India's innings. Malaysia's bowlers struggled to contain Shafali, offering full tosses and slot balls, which she dispatched mercilessly. Richa Ghosh's blistering 21 not out off just seven deliveries added the finishing touches to India's innings.

Pakistan's Path to the Semis

Pakistan's quarter-final against Indonesia faced a washout without a ball being bowled. However, their higher seeding granted them a spot in the semi-final, setting up an intriguing clash with India.

The Potential Semi-Final Showdown

A tantalizing prospect awaits in the semi-finals as India might square off against Bangladesh if they win their quarter-final against Hong Kong. The recent history between the two teams, marked by controversies and competitive matches, promises a thrilling encounter.

Match Details for India Women's Asian Games Cricket Semifinal

When and Where

The semi-final match will be played on Sunday, September 24, in Hangzhou, China, starting at 6:30 a.m. IST.

Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can catch all the action on the SonyLiv app.

Indian Women's Squad for Asian Games 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain)

Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain)

Shafali Verma

Jemimah Rodrigues

Deepti Sharma

Richa Ghosh (wk)

Amanjot Kaur

Devika Vaidya

Titas Sadhu

Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Minnu Mani

Kanika Ahuja

Uma Chetry (wk)

Anusha Bareddy

Pooja Vastrakar