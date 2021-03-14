हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mithali Raj

India women vs SA women: Mithali Raj becomes first batswoman to achieve THIS record

Playing in her 213th ODI for India, India skipper Mithali Raj became the first batswoman to complete 7,000 runs in ODIs.

India ODI skipper Mithali Raj (Source: Twitter)

India skipper Mithali Raj on Sunday became the first batswoman to complete 7,000 runs in ODIs. Mithali achieved the feat in the ongoing fourth ODI against South Africa at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Playing in her 213th ODI for India, she reached the milestone mark as she completed her 26th run of the innings on Sunday.

The 38-year-old is already the most-capped ODI player in the history of women's cricket. In the last game, Mithali became the first Indian woman to complete 10,000 runs across all formats. She is only the second woman to reach 10,000 runs in international cricket.

Former England skipper Charlotte Edwards was the first woman to do so. She is the leading run-getter across format with 10,273 runs.

In the fourth ODI, the visitors won the toss and asked India to bat first. India dropped Jemimah Rodrigues after three single-digit scores, which meant the first opportunity in the series for opener Priya Punia. Jhulan Goswami was handed a rest due to a minor hand injury, paving the way for an ODI debut for left-arm spinning allrounder Radha Yadav, who over the last two years has become somewhat of a regular in T20Is.

South Africa kept faith in the same XI that took them 2-1 up in the series on Friday

Meanwhile, Punam Raut and Harmanpreet Kaur played knocks of 104 and 54 respectively as India scored 266/4 in the allotted fifty overs against South Africa in the fourth ODI of the five-match series.

(With ANI inputs)

Tags:
Mithali RajIndia women's teamIndian women vs South Africa women
