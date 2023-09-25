India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Gold Medal Match And Indian Schedule Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch Indian Athletes In Action On Day 7 Of Asian Games 2023

India Women cricket team will be vying for a historic gold medal on their debut at the Asian Games 2023 as they take on Sri Lanka Women team in the final scheduled to take place in Hangzhou on Monday. India thrashed Bangladesh women’s team in the semifinal clash on Sunday after bundling out their opposition for just 51.

Apart from the potential gold medal from the India women cricket team, rowers Balraj Panwar will be competing in the M1X (Final) while Ashish Kumar, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh & Punit Kumar will take part in the M4 final. Rowers Parminder Singh, Sukhmeet Singh, Jakar Khan & Satnam Singh will be featuring in the M4X final and finally Sonali Swain, Ritu Kaudi, H Tendenthoi Devi, Varsha KB, Geetanjali ,Aswathi Pb, Mrunamayee, , Thanjam Priya Devi & Rukmani will be seen in action in the W8+ final.

Four medals will also be up for grabs from the shooters, starting with Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle Individual & Team event, Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh in the Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Individual & Team event, Divyansh Singh Panwar/Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar/Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle Individual final (if they qualify) and Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh in the Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Individual, if they qualify for final.

India's at Asian Games: Schedule Day 2 (Monday):



Prospective Medal Events (16):

__ Women's Cricket: Final: Ind Vs SL

__ 4 in Rowing: Already Qualified for Final

__ 4 in Shooting: Ind. + Team (If we qualify for Final)

__ 1 in Judo (if we qualify for Final)

Here are all the details of Team India schedule on Day 7 of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou…

Aquatics – Swimming:

S. Nataraj –M 50m Backstroke (Heat 4) - 07:30 IST, Maana Patel - W 50m Backstroke (Heat 3) - 07:30 IST, Anil Kumar Shylaja & Virdhawal Khade – M 50m Freestyle (Heat 5&6) – 07:30 IST, Dinidhi Desinghu – W 200m Freestyle (Heat 1) - 07:30 IST, Selvaraj Prema L – M 100m Breaststroke (Heat 3) - 07:30 IST, Ramachandra H – M 200m Individual Medley (Heat 2) – 07:30 IST, Kushagra Rawat, Mathew TG, Sunil Gowda & Aryan Nehra – M 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay (Heat 2) - 07:30 IST; S. Nataraj –M 50m Backstroke – Final (If Qualified) - 17:00 IST, Maana Patel - W 50m Backstroke – Final (If Qualified) - 17:00 IST, Anil Kumar Shylaja & VV Khade – M 50m Freestyle – Final (If Qualified) - 17:00 IST, Dinidhi Desinghu – W 200m Freestyle – Final (If Qualified) - 17:00 IST, Selvaraj Prema L – M 100m Breaststroke – Final (If Qualified) - 17:00 IST, Ramachandra H – M 200m Individual Medley – Final (If Qualified) - 17:00 IST, Kushagra Rawat, Mathew TG, Sunil Gowda & Aryan Nehra – M 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay (Heat 2) – Final (If Qualified) - 17:00 IST

Boxing:

Arundhati Choudhary Vs Yang Liu (China) – W 66Kg – Round of 16 – 16:45 IST, Deepak Kumar Vs Muhammad Abdul BinAnfin (Malaysia) – M 51Kg- Round of 32 – 17:15 IST, Nishant Dev Vs Lama Dipesh (Nepal) – M 71Kg – Round of 32 – 19:00 IST

Basketball (3X3):

Women’s Team Vs Uzbekistan – Round Robin Pool A– 11:20 IST, Men’s Team Vs Malaysia – Round Robin Pool C – 12:10 IST

Chess:

Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika - Women’s Individual Event – Round 3 – 12:30 IST, Vidit Gujarathi and Arjun Kumar – Individual Event – Round 3 – 12:30 IST, Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika - Women’s Individual Event – Round 4 – 14:30 IST, Vidit Gujarathi and Arjun Kumar – Men’s Individual Event – Round 4 – 14:30 IST

Cricket:

India Women’s Team Vs Sri Lanka – Finals – 11:30 IST

Gymnastics:

Pranati Nayak – Articstic Gymnastics – Qualification (Subdivision1) – 07:30 IST

Handball:

India Women’s Team Vs Japan – Preliminary Round (Group B) - 11:30 IST

Judo:

Garima Chaudhary vs R Salinas (Philippines) – Women -70 Kg - Elimination Round of 16 -07:30 IST

Rugby:

Women’s Team Vs Singapore – Group F – 08:20 IST

Rowing:

Balraj Panwar - M1X (Final) – 07:00 IST, Ashish Kumar, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh & Punit Kumar - M4- (Final) – 07:40 IST, Parminder Singh, Sukhmeet Singh, Jakar Khan & Satnam Singh - M4X (Final) – 08:30 IST, Sonali Swain, Ritu Kaudi, H Tendenthoi Devi, Varsha KB, Geetanjali ,Aswathi Pb, Mrunamayee, , Thanjam Priya Devi & Rukmani - W8+ (Final) – 08:50 IST

Sailing:

Jerome Kumar S - iQFoil Men (R15,R16,R17,R18,R19) – 08:30 IST, Vishnu Saravanan (Others_ - ILCA7 (R8,R9) – 08:30 IST, KC Ganapathy & Varun Thakker - 49er Men (R11,R12) - 08:30 IST, Eabad Ali - RS:X Men (R11,R12) – 08:30 IST, Nethra Kumanan - ILCA6 (R8,R9) – 08:40 IST, Harshita Tomar & Shital Verma - 49er FX Women (R11,R12) - 08:40 IST, Ishwariya Ganesh - RS:X Women (R11,R12) - 08:40 IST, Doiphode SI & Ramya Saravanan - Nacra17 Mixed (R11,R12) – 11:30 IST, Kongara Preeti & Sudhanshu Shekhar - 470 Mixed (R9,R10) - 11:30 IST, Advait Prashant Menon - ILCA4 Boys (R9,R10) – 11:30 IST, Chitresh Tatha - Kiteboarding Men (R15,R16) – 11:34 IST, Neha Thakur - ILCA4 Girls (R9,R10) - 11:40 IST

Shooting:

Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil- Men's 10m Air Rifle Individual & Team – Qualification – 06:30 IST, Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh - Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Individual & Team – Qualification (Stage 2) – 06:30 IST, Divyansh Singh Panwar/Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar/Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil - Men's 10m Air Rifle Individual – Final (If Qualified) – 09:00 IST, Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh - Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Individual – Final (If Qualified) – 11:30 IST

Tennis:

Ankita Raina Vs Sabrina Olimjonova (Uzbekistan) – Round of 32- Women’s Singles – 07:30 IST, Rutuja Bhosale Vs Aruzhan Sagandykova (Kazakhstan) – Round of 32- Women’s Singles – 07:30 IST, Ramkumar Ramanathan Vs Sunatullo Isroilov (Tajikistan) - Round of 32- Men’s Singles – 07:30 IST, Rohan Bopanna & Yuki Bhambri Vs Sergey Fomin & Khumoyun Sultanov (Uzbekistan) – Round of 16 – Men’s Doubles – After 12:00 PM, Ramkumar Ramanathan & Saketh Myneni Vs David Susanto & Ignatius A Susanto (Indonesia) – Round of 16 – Men’s Doubles - After 12:00 PM, Rutuja Bhosale & Karman Thandi Vs Zhanel Rustemova & Aruzhan Sagandykova (Kazakstan) - Round of 32 – Men’s Doubles – After 12:00 PM, Rohan Bopanna & Rutuja Bhosale Vs Akgul Amanmuradova & Maksim Shin (Uzbekistan) – Round of 32- After 16:00 IST

Wushu:

Vikrant Baliyan – Sanda (Men's 65 Kg) – Round of 16 - 17:00 IST, Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh - Sanda (Men's-60 Kg) – Round of 16 – 17:00 IST, Naorem Roshibina Devi - Sanda (Women's 60 Kg) – Quarterfinals – 17:00 IST

How can I watch Asian Games 2023 Day 7 LIVE on TV in India?

The Day 7 of the Asian Games 2023 on Monday will be LIVE on Sony Sports Network in India.

How can I watch Live Streaming of Asian Games 2023 Day 7 in India?

The live streaming of Asian Games 2023 Day 7 will be available on SonyLiv website and app.