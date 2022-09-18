NewsCricket
NEW JERSEY OF INDIAN CRICKET TEAM

Indian cricket team's new jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 unveiled by BCCI- Check photos

Indian cricket team changed their jersey ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 08:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Indian cricket team's new jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 unveiled by BCCI- Check photos

Indian cricket team finally unveiled their jersey for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place in Australia starting in the month of October. The BCCI has decided to switch back to the sky-blue colour for the mega event. India won three ICC events in the sky-blue jersey.

571498290847559683?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 18, 2022


When will Team India's T20 World Cup 2022 jersey launch?

India are playing Australia in a T20I series from September 20. The first match takes place in Mohali, Punjab. However, some members of Team India are expected to be present in Mumbai on September 18 as the new jersey will be launched in Mumbai on that day. As per a press release by MPL Sports, Team India's new jersey will be launched at or after 8 pm in an event that is being held at Bandstand Promenade in Mumbai.

India have a tough challenge before World Cup

India could not defend the Asia Cup title this year. They lost 2 key games in Super 4 stage and that led to them being knocked out of the tournament. In words of Virat Kohli and Rohit, India got a good understanding of how they are going to deal with such crunch situations at the World Cup. Kohli had said that India got those pressure points and difficult situations in a multi-nation tournament and that has been the biggest takeaway for Men In Blue. The upcoming T20Is vs Australia and South Africa will act as another round of practice for Team India, where they are expected to play their full-strength XI.

Live Tv

Photo Gallery

new jersey of indian cricket teamIndia new jerseyTeam India new jerseyIndian National Cricket Teamteam india new jersey 2022team india new jersey for t20 world cupKL RahulBCCIVirat KohliMPL SportsIndian cricket team jerseyteam india new jersey launch eventlatest jersey of indian cricket teamteam india new jersey launch dateteam india new jersey launch timeIndia jerseyIndian team jerseyTeam India jerseyIndian cricket team new jerseynew jersey indian cricket team 2022Rohit Sharma new jersey

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Crimes' on 'Black Friday'
DNA Video
DNA: India's diplomatic success in Samarkand
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus