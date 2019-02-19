Indian Premier League 2019: Schedule for first two weeks announced

The BCCI on Tuesday announced the schedule for the first two weeks of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

At the same time, the schedule for these seventeen matches of the IPL 2019 season is subject to the announcement of the dates for the Lok Sabha Election. The BCCI will further be addressing any issues following the declaration of the dates, and prepare a schedule around the polling dates after working with the local authorities.

The matches will be played across the 8 home venues of the respective franchises. All the teams will play a minimum of 4 matches with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Captitals (DC) playing five matches.

Every franchise will play a minimum of 2 away and home matches with the Delhi Capitals playing three home matches, while the Royal Challengers Bangalore will play three away matches.

The first match of the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be battled out between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.