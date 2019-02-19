हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Premier League 2019

Indian Premier League 2019: Schedule for first two weeks announced

The schedule for these 17 matches of the IPL 2019 season is subject to the announcement of the dates for the Lok Sabha 2019 Election.

Indian Premier League 2019: Schedule for first two weeks announced
Image Credits: Twitter/@IPL

The BCCI on Tuesday announced the schedule for the first two weeks of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). 

At the same time, the schedule for these seventeen matches of the IPL 2019 season is subject to the announcement of the dates for the Lok Sabha Election. The BCCI will further be addressing any issues following the declaration of the dates, and prepare a schedule around the polling dates after working with the local authorities.

The matches will be played across the 8 home venues of the respective franchises. All the teams will play a minimum of 4 matches with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Captitals (DC) playing five matches. 

Every franchise will play a minimum of 2 away and home matches with the Delhi Capitals playing three home matches, while the Royal Challengers Bangalore will play three away matches. 

The first match of the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be battled out between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. 

Tags:
Indian Premier League 2019IPLKKRCSKRoyal Challengers Bangalore
Next
Story

With WC'19 in Mind, Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal urges teammates to focus on quality cricket

Must Watch

PT5M43S

News 100: Imran Khan wants proof of Pakistan's hand in Pulwama attack