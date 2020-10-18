Indian Premier League 2020: Lockie Ferguson powers Kolkata Knight Riders to thrilling Super Over victory against SunRisers Hyderabad

Lockie Ferguson powered Kolkata Knight Riders to a thrilling Super Over win over SunRisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (October 18).

Ferguson picked-up 3/15 from his regular four overs while in the Super Over, he finished the SRH innings in just on just 2 runs after dismissing David Warner and Abdul Samad. Chasing just three runs to win, KKR’s experienced duo of skipper Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik ensured the victory for their side.

Chasing KKR’s total of 163, SRH in a surprising move, sent Kane Williamson to open the innings with Jonny Bairstow. The move proved unerring as the duo stitched a rapid 57-run stand to hand the advantage to their side.

The partnership was finally broken in the seventh over by Ferguson, who removed his compatriot Kane Williamson (29 off 19 balls). Ferguson, playing his first game of IPL 2020, picked-up a wicket on his maiden ball of the tournament.

Ferguson, followed it up with two more wickets of Priyam Garg and Manish Pandey to cap off a tremendous display of fast bowling where he returned with excellent figures of 4-0-15-3.

The well set Jonny Bairstow (36 off 28 balls) was sent back to the pavilion by Varun Chakravarthy to bamboozle SRH.

David Warner (47 off 33 balls), coming into bat at the fifth position, then tied-up one end and ensured that his side were in the game. He was given good company by youngster Samad (23 off 15 balls).

With 18 needed off the final over, Morgan handed the ball to the injured Andre Russell who had bowled only one over up until that point and had hobbled off the ground with a hamstring injury earlier on.

Russell, who could only jog to the crease, delivered a wayward final over where Warner scored three boundaries and tied the score – SRH finishing at 163/6

Lockie Ferguson then returned to bowl a magnificent Super Over, taking only 4 balls to finish it off.

Earlier, Warner had won the toss and opted to bowl first. Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill gave a good start to KKR, knitting a 48-run opening stand. SRH bowlers pulled it back nicely and tightened the screws in the middle overs.

Dinesh Karthik (29 off 14 balls) and Eoin Morgan (34 off 23 balls) scored 42 runs in the final three overs to take KKR to a solid total of 163/5. The former and current captain stitched crucial a 58-run stand.

Lockie Ferguson was awarded the man of the match for his scintillating display with the ball.