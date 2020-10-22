Indian Premier League 2020: Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar shine as Sunrisers Hyderabad crush Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets

Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar showcased impressive performances with the bat to help Sunrisers Hyderabad thrash Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in Match 40 of the ongoing 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing a par target of 155 runs to win, Sunrisers lost skipper-cum-opener David Warner and his opening partner Jonny Bairstow cheaply for four and 10 runs, respectively.

Subsequently, Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar not only hammered a half-century each but also stitched a mammoth partnership of 140 runs for the third wicket to help Sunrisers chase down the target inside just 18.1 overs.

Pandey finished his innings unbeaten at 47-ball 83, including four boundaries and eight maximums. Shankar, on the other hand, remained not out at 51-ball 52 runs, which was decorated with six boundaries.

For Rajasthan Royals, Jofra Archer was the only one to add two wickets to his account.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and asked Rajasthan Royals to bat first.

Rajasthan Royals failed to counter Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling attack and were restricted to a score of 154 for six in their stipulated 20 overs.

Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes were the highest scorers for Rajasthan Royals with 36 and 30 runs, respectively.

Jason Holder was the pick of the bowlers for Sunrisers Hyderabad with figures of three for 33, while Vijay Shankar and Rashin Khan also chipped in with a wicket each.

Manish Pandey was adjudged 'Man of the Match' for his match-winning show with the bat.

With the win, Sunrisers have now climbed up to the fifth spot in the IPL 2020 standings with four victories from 10 matches. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have dropped to the seventh spot fom sixth place and are standing with four wins from 11 matches.

Brief scores: RR 154/6 wkts in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 36, Ben Stokes 30; Jason Holder 3/33) lost to SRH 156/2 wkts in 18.1 overs (Manish Pandey 83 not out, Vijay Shankar 52 not out) by 8 wickets