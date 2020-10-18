हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Premier League 2020, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Umpire Paschim Pathak’s long locks catch fans’ eye, Take a look!

Umpire Paschim Pathak grabbed the headlines with his frolicking open hair in the recent IPL 2020 game between SRH and KKR.

Indian Premier League 2020, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Umpire Paschim Pathak's long locks catch fans' eye, Take a look!
Image credits: Twitter/@IPL

During the IPL 2020 match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, a trivial sight caught the eye of the fans. On-field umpire Paschim Pathak’s long hairs caught the eye of the fans, who were left bemused at the rare sight. While KKR won the match in a Super Over thriller, the Umpire's look also created a storm on social media.

The umpire was a strange sight as he left his hair untied and donned a stylish pair of goggles for the afternoon encounter. He looked very distinct and stood out throughout the innings. On-filed umpires in cricket, generally go unnoticed as they sport a very formal attire.

The fans took to social media and noted the ‘Rockstar’ umpire for his long locks.

While Pathak is officiating his first game in IPL 2020, he is not new in the umpiring circuit and has over a decade’s worth of experience. He has prior experience in IPL as well – Having officiated 4 matches each in the 2014 and 2015 IPL seasons respectively.

The 43-year-old belongs to Mumbai and even has experience of International cricket. He officiated two Women’s ODI matches in 2012 and was also the reserve umpire for two tests and three ODI’s in India.

