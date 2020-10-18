Indian Premier League 2020, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Umpire Paschim Pathak’s long locks catch fans’ eye, Take a look!

During the IPL 2020 match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, a trivial sight caught the eye of the fans. On-field umpire Paschim Pathak’s long hairs caught the eye of the fans, who were left bemused at the rare sight. While KKR won the match in a Super Over thriller, the Umpire's look also created a storm on social media.

The umpire was a strange sight as he left his hair untied and donned a stylish pair of goggles for the afternoon encounter. He looked very distinct and stood out throughout the innings. On-filed umpires in cricket, generally go unnoticed as they sport a very formal attire.

The fans took to social media and noted the ‘Rockstar’ umpire for his long locks.

Part time DJ part time Umpire feels ! Who says Umpires are all boring type. Loved his look loved Umpire's hair !

Is it just me or someone else feel the same ? Paschim Pathak #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/j75wDty1Qz — GEETIKA Jersey No 7 (@Geetikatuli) October 18, 2020

#PaschimPathak is one of the most respected umpire of @MumbaiCricAssoc and @BCCI. He was also in a match officials team of 2011 @ICC Cricket World Cup final match Such individuals are encouraging youngsters to take this unenviable job.#Cricket #Umpire #KKRvsSRH #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/3ORdvmgZy0 — Abhishek Shekhawat (@abhi07cricket) October 18, 2020

While Pathak is officiating his first game in IPL 2020, he is not new in the umpiring circuit and has over a decade’s worth of experience. He has prior experience in IPL as well – Having officiated 4 matches each in the 2014 and 2015 IPL seasons respectively.

The 43-year-old belongs to Mumbai and even has experience of International cricket. He officiated two Women’s ODI matches in 2012 and was also the reserve umpire for two tests and three ODI’s in India.