Injured Rishabh Pant likely to be airlifted to Delhi for plastic surgery, say DDCA officials - Read More Here

DDCA officials will go to Max Hospital in Dehradun to get the health update of Rishabh Pant after his car accident and if needed, he will be airlifted to Delhi for plastic surgery 

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, who is being trated at Max Hospital in Dehradun, is likely to be airlifted to Delhi from Dehradun, say officials from Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), who run the cricket in the city. Pant plays for Delhi in domestic cricket and DDCA is ensuring all the rigt steps are taken to ensure Pant is treated well for his injuries. The Delhi-born cricketer had met with a massive car accident on Delhi-Dehradun highway on Friday morning and thanks to the help of Haryana Roadways staff, he could reach a local hospital on time. 

"A team of Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) is going to Max Hospital Dehradun to monitor his health, if required we'll shift him to Delhi & chances are high that we'll airlift him to Delhi for plastic surgery," Shyam Sharma, Director of DDCA told new agency ANI on Saturday (December 31) morning.

A report in ESPNcricinfo stated that the cricketer's MRI scan of brain and spinal cord have come as 'norma'. The Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher visited Pant at the Max Hospital in Dehradun and informed the media waiting outside the hospital that he is in good spirits and looks fine. 

The two Haryana Roadways staff - Sushil and Paramjeet - have been awarded by their organisation for acting quickly and showing heart to help Pant and save his life. These two reached the site of the accident first and helped Pant come out of the car which soon blew up. They then called the ambulance and covered Pant in a blanket before he was taken to a local hospital. The doctors at Max Hospital have reportedly done a plastic surgery for Pant's facing injuries. He is supposed to undergo a MRI scan on his knee and other joins today on December 31, said a report. 

