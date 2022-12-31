VVS Laxman shares PIC of bus driver who SAVED Rishabh Pant's life after horrible car crash, see PHOTO here

Rishabh Pant survived a massive car crash on Friday (December 30) morning on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. He must thank his stars for he escaped two brutal accidents. First, the car rashed into a road divider and then it blew up. Had Pant not been taken out of the car, it would have been very tough for him to survive. Yes, he must thanks that powers that be, but he also must have thanked Sushil, the bus driver, who saved his life. Intitial reports quoted the local police saying that Pant managed to break the glass of the car window himself after the crash. However, later it was learnt that he was helped by a Haryana Roadways bus driver.

Also Read | LIVE Updates | Rishabh Pant Injured in Car Accident near Roorkee, Hospitalised

There were many miscreants who reportedly ran away with Pant's money which was kept in a bag but there were people like Sushil also who were there to help. Pant came out of the car by breaking the window but it were the driver and the conductor of the bus that took him away from the car which blew up into flames instantly.

"We began to cry for help but no one came. I called the National Highway, no one answered. Then I ran up the police and the conductor called for an ambulance. We kept asking him he is he fine. Offered him some water. After regrouping, he told us he is Rishabh Pant. I don’t follow cricket so I didn’t know who he was but my conductor then told me ‘Sushil… he is an India cricketer’," the bus driver was quoted as saying.

Gratitude to #SushilKumar ,a Haryana Roadways driver who took #RishabhPant away from the burning car, wrapped him with a bedsheet and called the ambulance.

We are very indebted to you for your selfless service, Sushil ji _ #RealHero pic.twitter.com/1TBjjuwh8d December 30, 2022

Former Indian cricketer and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman shared the picture of the bus driver who helped save Pant's life.

Laxman wrote: "Gratitude to Sushil Kumar...who took Rishabh Pant away from the burning car, wrapped him with a bedsheet and called the ambulance. We're very indebted to you for your selfless service, Sushil ji."