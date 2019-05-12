IPL 2019 Final, Mumbai vs Chennai: Latest Updates

Team Mumbai and Chennai, led by Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni will look to lift a record fourth title when they face off in the final of the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here are the latest updates:

# The Chennai bowling attack has picked 27 wickets in powerplay overs this season which is the highest for any side!

# Mumbai are unbeaten against Chennai this season having emerged victorious in the three clashes between the two sides!

# Chennai (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir

# Mumbai (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

# Chennai are fielding an unchanged lineup!

# Mumbai have opted to bench Jayant Yadav in favour of Mitchell McClenaghan!

# Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bat!

# Both the captains are set for the toss in this vital clash!

# The toss is set to take place in a few minutes!

# Suresh Raina has scored 375 runs for Chennai this season which comprised of three half-centuries!

# Lasith Malinga has picked seven wickets in three matches against Chennai this season!

Familiar foes and the two most successful teams of the IPL -- Mumbai and Chennai -- clash in a mouth-watering final on Sunday, following a rather eventful season that produced some unprecedented moments on the field.

It can't be disputed that Mumbai go into the final as the favourites, having beaten Chennai as many as three times earlier in the tournament including in the Qualifier 1 at Chennai on Tuesday.

However, statistics count for little going into the title fight with both teams being in the situation before multiple times.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai can certainly take confidence out of the fact that they have won three out of the four finals they have been part of, including the two against Chennai in 2013 and 2015.

For three-time champions Chennai, who have entered their eighth final, it has been another remarkable season after last year when they made a triumphant return having serving a two-year suspension.

Teams (from):

Chennai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleijn.

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Beuran Hendricks and Lasith Malinga.

(With PTI Inputs)