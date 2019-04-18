IPL 2019 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard

Hyderabad are currently placed on the fifth spot in the eight-team standings of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, following a six-wicket win against Chennai on Thursday.

Chennai, on the other hand, suffered their second defeat in nine matches, but their position on top of the table remains unaffected despite the result.

Skipper MS Dhoni was not included in the matchday lineup for the first time since 2010 with the veteran ruled out due to a back injury.

Delhi, who are placed on the second spot in the league standings with 10 points take on Mumbai who share the same number of points at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi on Thursday.

Let's take a look at how the eight teams are placed in the standings ahead of the clash:

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Chennai 9 7 2 0 0 14 +0.101 Delhi 8 5 3 0 0 10 +0.418 Mumbai 8 5 3 0 0 10 +0.244 Punjab 9 5 4 0 0 10 -0.015 Hyderabad 8 4 4 0 0 8 +0.549 Kolkata 8 4 4 0 0 8 +0.350 Rajasthan 8 2 6 0 0 4 -0.589 Bangalore 6 1 7 0 0 2 -1.114

Orange Cap:

Hyderabad opener David Warner currently leads the run-scoring charts in IPL 2019 with 450 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 145.16.

Indian batsman KL Rahul trails Warner by 63 runs having accumulated 387 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 127.72 and average of 64.50.

English cricketer Jonny Bairstow, Windies duo Chris Gayle and Andre Russell further round off the top five list.

While Bairstow has scored 365 runs in eight innings, Gayle and Russell have scored 352 and 312 runs respectively in eight and seven clashes so far.

Purple Cap:

Proteas pace bowler Kagiso Rabada who is currently representing Delhi is the leading wicket-taker in this edition of the tournament with 17 wickets in eight matches.

Spinners Imran Tahir and Yuzvendra Chahal further trail the fast bowler with 15 and 13 wickets respectively in nine and eight matches.

They are closely followed by Punjab fast-bowler Mohammed Shami and Chennai speedster Deepak Chahar who have picked 12 and 11 wickets.