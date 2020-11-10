हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL 2020

IPL 2020 Final: Marcus Stoinis showcases love-hate relationship with ‘first-balls’, Learn how!

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Marcus Stoinis displayed his special relationship with 'first balls' in their all-important IPL 2020 Final game against Mumbai Indians.

Image credits: Twitter/@IPL

Australian cricketer and Delhi Capitals star all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has somewhat of a love hate relationship with ‘first balls’ – be it in batting or in bowling. The burly Australian, who is never to shy away from any challenge. His tryst with the first ball was evident in the ongoing IPL 2020 Final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Delhi Capitals opened the batting with the red-hot Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis.

On the very first delivery of the big game, Stoinis was dismissed caught behind off Trent Boult. It was good length delivery that nipped off the surface and went away from the right-handed Stoinis. The burly Australian was beaten by the bounce and the swing and Quinton de Kock collected a dolly – giving the opening breakthrough to Mumbai Indians. Stoinis was dismissed for a first ball duck.

While in the batting department Stoinis’ luck didn’t shine, in the bowling front – things went in his favor. While bowling his very first ball in the game, he removed Quinton de Kock (20 off 12) caught behind – providing his side with the opening breakthrough.

There were another striking thing about it – He was dismissed caught behind and took his wicket caught behind.

Although Stoinis didn’t fire with the bat in the final, he had engaged in a brilliant 86-run opening stand with Dhawan against SRH in the Qualifier 2 – The surprising decision to send Stoinis to open the innings worked. In that game Stoinis also picked up three wickets and was crowned the man of the match – taking his side into the IPL 2020 Final.

