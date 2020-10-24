IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 59 runs after Nitish Rana's fifty, Varun Chakravarthy's fifer

Abu Dhabi: In a one-sided game, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday (October 24, 2020) handed a 59-runs defeat to the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the match number 42 of the current Indian Premier League (IPL) 13 season.

The double-header weekend's first match couldn't give fans what was expected of it as a complete batting and bowling performance by Kolkata made sure that Delhi didn't regain their top position in the points table.

The match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi witnessed fine batting performances by KKR's Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine followed by the best bowling figures of this season by Varun Chakravarthy.

KKR after being put in to bat first couldn't perform well in the first powerplay and had lost their third wicket for 42 runs by the eighth over. But, Rana who was sent in to open the innings held a century stand with Narine and made sure his team posts a big total.



Sent in to open the innings, @NitishRana_27 responds with a fine and dedicates it to his father in law, who passed away yesterday.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/1LUINkpqpe — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 24, 2020

Also read | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Match 42: As it happened

Rana (81 off 53) and Narine (64 off 32) both scored fifties and set a target of 194-6 for DC.

In reply, Ajinkya Rahane departed on the very first ball of DC's chase and if that wasn't bad enough for the Delhi franchise, Dhawan who came into the match with a record back to back centuries was dismissed in the third over. Both were Pat Cummins' victims.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer (47 off 38) and Rishabh Pant (27 off 33) then tried to bring DC back into the game but Varun Chakravarthy's introduction to the bowling attack was the end game for Delhi.



Chakravarthy first got rid of Pant and then was also on a hat-trick after dismissing Shimron Hetmyer and Shreyas Iyer in his second over.



Two in Two for Chakravarthy. Iyer departs in a similar fashion. #DelhiCapitals in all sorts of trouble here.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/GKmzgY1PyA — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 24, 2020

Chakravarthy didn't stop there and made sure that his team improves their NRR and finished the match with 5-20 in 4 overs. DC could only reach 135-9 in their 20-over quota.

The 29-year old right-arm legbreak was adjudged man of the match for his stellar bowling performance.

Brief scores:

KKR 194-6 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 81, Sunil Narine 64; Anrich Nortje 2-27) beat DC 135-9 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 47, Rishabh Pant 27; Varun Chakravarthy 5-20)

Click here to follow KXIP vs SRH Live Updates, IPL 2020 Match 43