IPL 2021: After 'Indiranagar ka gunda', CRED's latest ad features Team India legends; Rohit Sharma reacts

Cricket enthusiasts were up for another delightful presentation by CRED as their newly-released ad features former Team India legends - Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath, Maninder Singh, Saba Karim - who came together to form a boy band.

All the four cricketers in the video have have donned the Indian jersey during the 80s and 90s. The video was shared by Venkatesh Prasad on his Twitter handle and the former Indian seamer wrote: "Meet the Venkaboys".

" Meet the Venkaboys " pic.twitter.com/ELkcpb9sxt — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) May 1, 2021

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, who turned 34 earlier this week, also failed to resist himself from sharing the video. "From listening to you coach me on the field, to now listening to you sing while I am on my way to the stadium. Venky bhai....it's been a journey," the right-handed batsman wrote in his tweet.

From listening to you coach me on the field, to now listening to you sing while I am on my way to the stadium. Venky bhai....it's been a journey. pic.twitter.com/ubgORUe6Me — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 1, 2021

Before the start of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, CRED had released an ad featuring former India skipper Rahul Dravid. The cricketer in the ad was seen in a unique avatar and also went himself to brand him as "Indiranagar ka gunda".

Never seen this side of Rahul bhai pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021

The ad took internet by the storm as it went viral on almost every social media platforms in no time.