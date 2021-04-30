Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Hitman celebrates his 34th with wife Ritika Sajdeh and Mumbai Indians team

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma turned 34 on Friday (April 30) and the Team Indian vice-captain celebrated it as his team beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 game. After the match in New Delhi, images of Rohit celebrating his birthday surfaced on social space. While his fans started wishing him on social media, MI’s Twitter handle was among the first to react.

Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai Indians official Twitter page wished their captain with the caption saying, “Setting the stage on fire whenever and wherever he walks in – the name is Ro-HIT Sharma. Happy Birthday, Captain.”

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter to post a special video, featuring some of Rohit's best pull shots, to extend birthday wishes. “Could watch this all day Happy birthday to the master of the pull shot, @ImRo45,” ICC captioned the video on Twitter.

Could watch this all day Happy birthday to the master of the pull shot, @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/RsihxBvnmL — ICC (@ICC) April 30, 2021

Former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond said Rohit is his favourite player to watch while Jayant Yadav added that the Mumbai Indians skipper is one of the best ever to play white-ball cricket. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also wished Rohit by highlighting some of his records in international cricket.

Rohit has played 38 Tests, 227 ODIs and 111 T20Is for India. He has scored 2615 runs in the longest format of the game with the help of seven centuries. In ODIs, Rohit has 9205 runs and he has hit 29 hundreds in the 50-over format. Rohit, who was part of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup winning squad, also has four centuries to his name in the shortest format of the game.

Meanwhile, Rohit has got a couple of starts this season but has not made the most of it with a significant score. He will look to change that in the upcoming games. In six matches thus far, he has amassed 215 runs.

With the win over the Royals, the reigning champions have held on to its fourth position in the points table and the side now has six points from six games. On the other hand, the Royals remain at the seventh spot with just four points.

Mumbai Indians will next take on table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday (May 1) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. It will be the much-anticipated clash as the two most successful IPL teams would lock horns.