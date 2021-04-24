हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: After 'mankad' warning to Shikhar Dhawan, Kieron Pollard finds himself in hot water

Earlier in the match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and previous edition's runners-up Delhi Capitals, star all-rounder Kieron Pollard gave Shikhar Dhawan a warning for backing up early before releasing the ball.  

IPL 2021: After &#039;mankad&#039; warning to Shikhar Dhawan, Kieron Pollard finds himself in hot water
Kieron Pollard leaves the non-striker end even before the ball is released by the bowler. (Twitter)

Ever since R Ashwin 'mankaded' Jos Buttler in the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League, it has ignited a debate among the cricket folklore, with fans divided over the mode of dismissal. 

Venkatesh Prasad also pointed the same earlier this week, when the former India pacer took to Twitter and shared a picture of a Chennai Super Kings batsman taking off early even before the ball was released by the Rajasthan Royals bowler. 

This is not the only incident when 'mankading' has come up in IPL 2021. Earlier in the match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and previous edition's runners-up Delhi Capitals, star all-rounder Kieron Pollard gave Shikhar Dhawan a warning for backing up early before releasing the ball. 

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard (right) warns Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan for stepping out too early out of his crease. (Photo: IPL)

However, in the clash between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians on Friday, which the former won by nine wickets, Pollard was seen doing the same during Mohammed Shami's over. And this was not just once, but a couple of times Pollard was seen backing up too far.  

The picture has since gone viral on social media with many cricket followers bashing the Windies all-rounder for his action. Here are a few reactions:

Despite the nine-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians are currently placed at the fourth-place on the eight-team points table. They will now lock horns with bottom-placed Rajasthan Royals in their next encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. 

