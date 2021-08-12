हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hardik Pandya

IPL 2021: After MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya woos the internet with his new look - check pics

Hardik Pandya on Thursday surprised his fans with a new dashing look and shared a few pictures on Instagram. 

IPL 2021: After MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya woos the internet with his new look - check pics
After MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya woos the internet with his new look

After a disappointing series in Sri Lanka, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya will look to fire big in the Indian Premier League, which will be played in September after being called off midway due to COVID-19 breach inside the bio-bubble. 

The cricketer is currently not involved in any international competition and it seems that the all-rounder is trying to get the most out of this free time. The 27-year-old on Thursday surprised his fans with a new dashing look and shared a few pictures on Instagram. 

Here is the post: 

Interestingly, Hardik's new hairstyle comes days after former India skipper MS Dhoni donned the 'mohawk' look, which was styled by none other than hairstylist Aalim Hakim, the same man behind Hardik's new creation. 

Last month, Aalim had shared photos of Dhoni on social media, where he wrote: "Legend Dhoni Sports A Dashing Look Thoroughly enjoyed doing this haircut & beard for our legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni." 

Both Dhoni and Hardik will now be seen in action in IPL, which is set to resume in UAE. 

Dhoni's CSK at the moment sit second on the eight-team points table with five wins from seven matches, while defending champions Mumbai Indians stand fourth with four wins from the same number of matches. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hardik PandyaMS Dhoni
Next
Story

IND vs ENG: Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw bring alive Amar-Prem from 'Andaz Apna Apna', leaves netizens in splits - WATCH

Must Watch

PT27M33S

DNA: Olympics medalists are made by determination, not supplements!