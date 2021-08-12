IPL 2021: After MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya woos the internet with his new look - check pics

After a disappointing series in Sri Lanka, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya will look to fire big in the Indian Premier League, which will be played in September after being called off midway due to COVID-19 breach inside the bio-bubble.

The cricketer is currently not involved in any international competition and it seems that the all-rounder is trying to get the most out of this free time. The 27-year-old on Thursday surprised his fans with a new dashing look and shared a few pictures on Instagram.

Here is the post:

Interestingly, Hardik's new hairstyle comes days after former India skipper MS Dhoni donned the 'mohawk' look, which was styled by none other than hairstylist Aalim Hakim, the same man behind Hardik's new creation.

Last month, Aalim had shared photos of Dhoni on social media, where he wrote: "Legend Dhoni Sports A Dashing Look Thoroughly enjoyed doing this haircut & beard for our legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni."

Both Dhoni and Hardik will now be seen in action in IPL, which is set to resume in UAE.

Dhoni's CSK at the moment sit second on the eight-team points table with five wins from seven matches, while defending champions Mumbai Indians stand fourth with four wins from the same number of matches.