हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021 Auction: Live Streaming, Franchise Details, When and where to watch

The highest reserve price stood at Rs 2 crore, while the lowest base price was Rs 20 lakh. There are a total of 10 players in the Rs 2 crore base price category and 12 players have a base price of Rs 1.5 crore, the second-highest price slab. 164 Indian, 125 overseas and three players from Associate Nations up for auction.

IPL 2021 Auction: Live Streaming, Franchise Details, When and where to watch
Credit: Twitter

New Delhi:  The highly-anticipated auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is set to take place on Thursday. The auction will feature eight teams to try to bag the best of the players in the fray. A total of 292 players are up for sale

This time, the auction will be a mini-affair with 164 Indian, 125 overseas and three players from Associate Nations up for auction.

The highest reserve price stood at Rs 2 crore, while the lowest base price was Rs 20 lakh. There are a total of 10 players in the Rs 2 crore base price category and 12 players have a base price of Rs 1.5 crore, the second-highest price slab.

When will IPL 2021 Auction take place?

The IPL 2021 Auction will start from 3 PM IST on Thursday, February 18.

Where will IPL 2021 Auction be held?  
  
The IPL 2021 Auction will be held in Chennai this year.
    
Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2021 Auction?   
   
The IPL 2021 Auction will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. 

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2021 Auction?   
  
Fans can catch the live streaming of the IPL 2021 Auction on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Which are the franchises participating in IPL 2021 Auction?

IPL 2021 Auction will see eight franchises contest including Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021IPL 2021 AuctionIPL 2021 Auction Live Streaming
Next
Story

IPL 2021: Kings XI Punjab rechristen to Punjab Kings ahead of auction

Must Watch

PT3M3S

Toolkit Case: Nikita Jacob gets 3-week advance bail from Bombay High Court