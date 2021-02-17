IPL 2021 Auction: Live Streaming, Franchise Details, When and where to watch

New Delhi: The highly-anticipated auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is set to take place on Thursday. The auction will feature eight teams to try to bag the best of the players in the fray. A total of 292 players are up for sale.

This time, the auction will be a mini-affair with 164 Indian, 125 overseas and three players from Associate Nations up for auction.

The highest reserve price stood at Rs 2 crore, while the lowest base price was Rs 20 lakh. There are a total of 10 players in the Rs 2 crore base price category and 12 players have a base price of Rs 1.5 crore, the second-highest price slab.

When will IPL 2021 Auction take place?

The IPL 2021 Auction will start from 3 PM IST on Thursday, February 18.

Where will IPL 2021 Auction be held?



The IPL 2021 Auction will be held in Chennai this year.



Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2021 Auction?



The IPL 2021 Auction will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2021 Auction?



Fans can catch the live streaming of the IPL 2021 Auction on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Which are the franchises participating in IPL 2021 Auction?

IPL 2021 Auction will see eight franchises contest including Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

Live TV